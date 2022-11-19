Denis Lehane: My field of dreams

A fellow told me the other day that a soccer player in England can earn more in a week than I could earn in a lifetime.

"And what do you have to do?" I asked.

"The same thing as Georgie Best," he responded. "Only with less canoodling.

"They kick the ball up the field and down again."

Running after a ball sounded a lot easier than running after a troublesome weanling.

"I'd say," says he. "You'd make a great soccer player if only you could tear yourself away from them old bullocks."

He could tell, you see, that the wheels of my brain had started to turn.

I was indeed warming to the idea of becoming a professional soccer player at the tender age of 52.

"In the words of Kennelly," he then spouted.

"Begin. Begin again to the summoning birds to the sight of the light at the window," he said.

"Yerra, enough of that," says I. "It isn't poetry we need, only a fine pair of football boots."

And with that, I threw back my pint and rushed home. The game was afoot.

The next morning, I ordered my missus to purchase a football of the highest quality and workmanship. "But don't go beyond €10," I warned.

"Have you lost your senses entirely?" she asked. "And what would you be needing with a ball at this stage in your life?"

"My good woman," I responded. "Do you think Einstein's wife asked him why do you need all the chalk?

"Or Michelangelo's why he was in constant need of a stepladder?"

The ball, l explained, would be the makings of us.

And in fairness to the woman, within a few days she had the very thing landed on my lap as I sat by the fire.

"There you go now," says she. "You can play with that all you like."

And boy golly, it was a fine ball. Red in colour, shiny and new.

I could see myself scoring plenty of goals in the UK and beyond with my new ball.

As it was a wet evening and I was only just in from mending a ditch, I decided to place the ball on the mantelpiece above the fireplace.

My career would begin the following morning I mused, while staring at it and dreaming of all the glory days and fine pay cheques that lay ahead.

Later that night while asleep, I dreamt of playing alongside soccer greats like Ray Houghton and Tony Cascarino.

Our team needed a goal badly and with time running out 'Big Jack' was at his wit's end.

Cool as ever, I rocked up the field with the ball, and after playing an old one-two with Cascarino, I chipped in a beautiful high ball to Houghton who, like a hungry weanling chasing a bag of ration, was onto it, and before you could say Jack Robinson my red ball was in the back of the net.

Ireland won, and the crowd went bonkers. Big Jack pulled me aside to say he was glad he signed a farmer like me. It was a great dream, but alas it was short-lived.

My dream came to a dramatic end when suddenly a loud noise echoed throughout the house.

Like a big balloon going bang in the night, it had me jumping out of my bed like a startled kangaroo.

I rushed downstairs, but it was too late.

My beloved red ball, the one item I had placed so much faith in had somehow tumbled from its perch and fallen into the cinders of the open fire.

Bang went the ball, and bang went my dreams.

My misses now won't hear of me getting another ball. And I can see her point.

Alas, the wind has now gone out of my sails as it has from my ball, my dream of becoming a first-rate soccer sensation like Georgie Best now at an end.