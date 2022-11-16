Rachel Martin: Be savvy with waste and use less to combat food inflation

There was a figure that leapt off the page at me in a recent Bord Bia report — that just one in three Irish adults were willing to pay more for sustainably produced food.

While 62% also say they want more sustainably-produced food, rather tellingly, Bord Bia’s 2022 Irish Foodservice Market Insights Report revealed that only one-third are actually willing to put their money where their mouth is and pay more for it.

I actually think it’s quite right that today’s shoppers are more discerning than ever, and expect the very highest of standards for something as important as food. However, it’s one thing asking for more, but we have to recognise the higher costs that come with that and be willing to pay a fair price for those standards too. After all, you’d do well to drink champagne on a prosecco budget!

Organic production, which many see as the pinnacle of sustainability, costs considerably more as cutting chemical fertiliser and pesticides results in lower yields and leaves crops more vulnerable to the risk of disease.

Low-margin businesses operate on an intensive, high-turnover model. And where margins are squeezed beyond control, inevitably corners end up being cut. Yet this is not what any of us — farmer and foodie alike — want Irish food production to become.

It’s true that food in Ireland is getting more expensive, but anyone who has tried to grow their own will agree that what we pay is still a very small price compared to the work and time that has gone into producing it. In Ireland, we have the luxury of taking safe, clean food for granted. However, this is not the case in many other parts of the world, where food costs make up a larger proportion of income.

For the first time we are in a situation where over the last few months, several vegetable growers and pig farmers have already decided to bow out, because they say input costs are simply getting too high and even with marginally higher farm-gate prices they are not getting enough to cover their costs. Meanwhile, shoppers are saying the opposite — that food is too expensive.

It makes me think we need to learn to properly value our food and make better use of what we buy; that sad-looking carrot and half a turnip could make the basis for a great stew or hot pot, and that leftover bread could be frozen or used as breadcrumbs.

I was quite shocked at how quickly it adds up. As Pauline McDonogh, Waste Prevention Coordinator with My Waste, explained at a recent conference, each household in Ireland generates an average of 117kg of food waste every year. This means Irish families are essentially throwing the equivalent of €400 to €1,000 into the bin.

Perhaps if we actually used what we buy, cut back, and left less waste we could afford to pay a bit more and help support a more sustainable future on two fronts – by creating less waste, and supporting a more sustainable production system.Some food for thought this week!