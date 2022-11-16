EU suggests member states buy fertiliser for farmers

The EU Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said member states could purchase and sell fertiliser to farmers at lower prices, as an example of a state aid scheme to help farmers struggling to afford the current unprecedented prices.

He suggested some other sources of EU funding may also be available to member states and said the commission will consider the deployment of exceptional measures funded by the CAP reserve in 2023, which makes up to €450m available for farmers most affected by high input costs.

Increased fertiliser imports were also suggested, to compensate for previous supplies from Belarus and Russia. There have already been higher imports of nitrogen fertilisers and ammonia from Egypt and Algeria.

Most Favoured Nation duties on urea and ammonia may be suspended for the upcoming year, to mitigate short-term fertiliser disruptions.

The commissioner said lifting anti-dumping measures on fertilisers was considered but rejected. “Maybe this would be effective in the short term, but we need fertiliser production here in the EU. We cannot risk our industry being impacted by lifting these” he said.

Even before the fertiliser crisis, the EU has targets to reduce fertiliser use (cutting nutrient losses by 50% by 2030, while preserving soil fertility). In his communication, the commissioner called on farmers to improve fertiliser efficiency and reduce nutrient losses, thus reducing production costs and improving environmental performance, without reducing yields.

He directed farmers towards support for fertiliser-reducing measures in the new CAP in 2023 for precision farming, agroecology and organic farming, more nitrogen-fixing legumes in crop rotations, and wider adoption of nutrient management plans. He said the EU will also work to improve the availability of organic fertilisers.

The commissioner said “promising avenues” include recycling organic waste, including from urban waste waters; and manure and processed manure to reduce dependence on mineral fertilisers (but with strict requirements for application, to avoid higher ammonia emissions); and green ammonia from renewable energies.

“We need more efficient use of fertilisers by farmers, more recycling of nutrients from organic waste streams, and the scaling-up of clean ammonia production. This crisis presents many challenges, but also an opportunity to strengthen our food system and support our farmers, through a more secure and sustainable use of fertilisers.”

However, Copa President Christiane Lambert said the measures fall short of addressing the current fertiliser market disruption in Europe.

“The European Commission, out of ideology, refuses to give farmers short-term solutions, putting the viability of many farms at risk.”

Cogeca President Ramon Armengol accused the commission of “passing the buck” to the member states. “This could create significant distortions depending on how member states react,” he said.