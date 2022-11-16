Focus put on dairy industry at climate summit

For the dairy industry, sustainability is a “pre-competitive issue”, and countries must share information so that there can be a global benefit from the knowledge that is generated, COP27 heard in recent days.

The dairy sector informed the conference of the progress underway as part of the global Pathways to Dairy Net Zero effort, the first of its kind in agriculture in terms of size and scope.

More than 140 organisations and governments, including the 10 largest dairy companies in the world, have pledged support to Pathways to Dairy Net Zero, which was launched in September last year.

These supporters comprise more than 40% of global dairy production.

The movement is dedicated to reducing dairy’s greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years.

Dairy Industry Ireland, Dairygold, and Glanbia are among those who have supported the initiative.

“Dairy is a major force for good in the world, especially when you consider how the sector helps provide important nutrition to the hungry and malnourished and helps build strong, resilient economies,” according to Global Dairy Platform chair Hein Schumacher.

“By systematically introducing and enhancing climate action in global dairy systems, dairy is tackling the challenge and making progress in reducing our impact on the planet.”

Emissions

Research commissioned as part of Pathways to Dairy Net Zero has identified six primary dairy production systems throughout the world, along with potential mitigation options and their estimated impact on emissions reduction.

The research is led by the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases in close collaboration with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

They have defined the composition of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by the various dairy production systems around the world and learned there is variability by system.

For instance, methane is a large proportion of greenhouse gas emissions in pastoral and agropastoral systems, driven largely by enteric fermentation.

However, high-input, high-output production emits a different mix of greenhouse gases from not only enteric fermentation but also manure management, animal feed, and energy use.

According to the initiative, this work is critical because each gas has a different effect and unique longevity in the atmosphere.

For instance, methane is a highly potent gas that breaks down in the atmosphere in 12 years. Other gases, such as carbon dioxide, can remain in the atmosphere for hundreds of years.

Although mitigation options will vary by each dairy production system, some of the primary pathways include improving animal health, increasing feed digestibility, enhanced manure storage and treatment, more efficient fertiliser use, and the potential adoption of methane-inhibiting feed additives.

Dairy Sustainability Framework

Brian Lindsay of the Dairy Sustainability Framework, during a panel discussion at COP27, said that the dairy sector is “very ambitious” with its sustainability targets.

“It’s about demonstrating progress, monitoring, and reporting,” he said.

“We need to know the progress we’re making, but we also need to know if we’re not making progress.

“Therefore we can collaborate as an industry looking at the diverse systems we have around the world, monitoring those, looking at how we can support each other.”

The Dairy Sustainability Framework is “pre-competitive and collaborative”, Mr Lindsay said, and it invites members to share knowledge “so we can all move faster forward in our sustainability credentials”.

“We monitor over 11 sustainability criteria in the three pillars of sustainability, not just the environmental, we do the social and the economic as well.

“It’s really important we understand the interactions between the different criteria to make sure that solving one doesn’t cause unintended consequences in another.

“The monitoring and reporting enable us to make informed decisions, engage in dialogue about those who want to have policy decisions about dairy around the world, we have the data.

“We’re now reporting on over 30% of global milk production, which equates to over 52% of global formal milk production, recognising that not all milk does go through formal channels.”

The framework’s aggregating members include Bord Bia, while its implementing members include Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies.

Affiliate members include Herdwatch and Ornua.

“We work with our members to identify where our priorities are, what our indicator metrics enable us to make informed decisions, collaborating so we can all move forward together,” Mr Lindsay said.

“A water project in Egypt may just help a Californian dairy farmer and an Australian dairy farmer, it’s about sharing that knowledge.”

While companies are “fiercely competitive” in the marketplace, Mr Lindsay said, for the dairy industry, sustainability is a “pre-competitive issue, we share this information so we can all benefit from knowledge that we generate”.

The FAO reports that during the period from 2005 to 2015, the global dairy sector’s emission intensity declined by 11%.