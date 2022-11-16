Call for clarity over new vet rules

“The sales of critically important antibiotics in injectable form have also seen a collapse in sales anecdotally.”
Mr Murphy said that the National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) as proposed by the Department of Agriculture, which “aims to make it as easy as possible for farmers to fill their prescriptions at their outlet of choice”, is a development that Veterinary Ireland believes “increases competition rather than diminishes it”.
The system will have data “down to individual animal level, individual farm level, and individual vet level”.
However, Mr Murphy said the department has decided to put the system “into primary legislation to force private veterinary practitioners to either use it or retire from practice”.
This is “as opposed to the normal method of consultation and agreement with Veterinary Ireland, to ensure the system was fit for use and to ensure unwarranted collection of data was not placing an undue burden on already stretched private veterinary practitioners”.
He added the NVPS will operate as a “Trojan horse to expand the reach and scale of data collection beyond what is required and in an entirely discriminatory manner”.