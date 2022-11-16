Call for clarity over new vet rules

Farmers and the wider industry are “concerned at the lack of clarity” around new veterinary prescribing rules due to come into force in the coming weeks, the Irish Farmers’ Association animal health chair TJ Maher has said.

Implementation of new rules, which will see vets required to prescribe antiparasitic medicines and mandatory electronic prescriptions, have been due to be in place from December.

Mr Maher told the Irish Examiner that the IFA remains concerned about competitiveness and the “supply routes for farmers” for these products, along with the need to avoid “two separate operations north and south”, and around farmers’ data being stored.

Pre-legislative scrutiny of new bill

This follows the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine in recent months holding a series of meetings with stakeholders on the new rules as it considers the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill.

As a result of new legislation and new prescribing regime that came into effect earlier this year, the committee heard that the prescribing of intramammary antimicrobials has reduced by 25.3% since January 2022.

In addition, the prescribing of lactating cow intramammary antimicrobials has reduced by 6.5%.

Along with representing a “prudent reduction” in antibiotics, this represents a “saving to Irish farmers of approximately €3.4m” in the first nine months of 2022, according to Veterinary Ireland chief executive Finbarr Murphy.

“The sales of intramammary antibiotics containing HPCIAs - critically important antibiotics - have reduced massively,” Mr Murphy told the committee, citing Kynetec VetTrak sales data. “Cephaguard DC is down 73%, Cobactan LC is down 77%.

“The sales of critically important antibiotics in injectable form have also seen a collapse in sales anecdotally.”

Trojan horse

Mr Murphy said that the National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) as proposed by the Department of Agriculture, which “aims to make it as easy as possible for farmers to fill their prescriptions at their outlet of choice”, is a development that Veterinary Ireland believes “increases competition rather than diminishes it”.

The system will have data “down to individual animal level, individual farm level, and individual vet level”.

However, Mr Murphy said the department has decided to put the system “into primary legislation to force private veterinary practitioners to either use it or retire from practice”.

This is “as opposed to the normal method of consultation and agreement with Veterinary Ireland, to ensure the system was fit for use and to ensure unwarranted collection of data was not placing an undue burden on already stretched private veterinary practitioners”.

He added the NVPS will operate as a “Trojan horse to expand the reach and scale of data collection beyond what is required and in an entirely discriminatory manner”.