How alternative proteins could help boost poorer quality silages

Global soybean meal prices have spiralled to record levels, prompting some Irish farmers to ask, what alternatives they can feed to their herds instead of soybean meal this autumn.

Irish dairy farmers predominantly operate a grass-based production system. The advantages of this include lower milk production costs and reduced greenhouse gas emission (GHG) intensity compared to other milk production systems.

Disadvantages include a high seasonality of milk production and, therefore, a limited product portfolio exists from milk output. Another major challenge is low dietary protein utilisation by the cow — also commonly known as low cow nitrogen utilisation efficiency (NUE), which is caused by high concentrations of crude protein (CP) within grass.

Therefore, little can be done to control protein intake in cows that graze full-time. However, 2022 has presented its own set of challenges to Irish and European farmers.

Amidst the deepening crisis in Ukraine, farm feed, fuel, electricity and fertiliser costs have soared to record levels. In response, farmers are now keeping a closer eye on input costs.

DAFM states that between October 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, there was a 19% decline in total chemical N fertiliser sales compared to the same period in the previous year.

While this statistic may look good with our climate change obligations in the backdrop, a consequence of applying less chemical N fertiliser is lower protein silages.

In 2022, InTouch proximate analysis results show that many silages are protein deficient (27% of silages greater than 13% CP).

Where these silages are included in full or part-time total mixed rations (TMR) or dry cow diets during the winter, they will lack dietary protein, negatively impacting rumen function and milk production unless the issue is addressed.

The issue of low protein silages can be addressed in a couple of different ways while also using alternatives to soybean. In recent times, the amount of red and white clover planted on agricultural land has increased. This would normally be used to grow perennial ryegrass-based swards.

Red clover silage typically ranges between 16–20% CP; however, the crop has different attributes to PRG swards and, therefore, needs to be managed accordingly.

White clover is generally incorporated into PRG swards due to its higher persistency and physical structure. Despite the many advantages of including a legume, like clover, in pasture-based swards, increasing its presence on-farm is usually done as part of a longer-term strategy. The faba bean also holds significant potential to offset soya usage in Ireland.

On a dry matter (DM) basis, the faba bean is 29% CP and has a high energy value of 13MJ of ME/kg DM, highlighting its potential as a bovine feedstuff.

Very recently, research conducted at University College Dublin investigated substituting soybean meal with rolled beans in concentrate supplement. So far, the results of this work seem promising.

Farmers have also become increasingly interested in including protected urea-based feed additives, like Optigen, in dry and transition cow diets. Typically, 100g of Optigen will replace 700g of soybean meal, and in certain circumstances, this can equate to lower feed costs/cow/day.

Additional rumen space from including Optigen, and reducing soybean meal inclusion, should be filled with extra fibre in dry cow diets to limit energy intake.

In milker diets, this additional space should be filled with high-energy feeds, like concentrate supplement, to strike a better balance between ruminal protein and energy.

Improving this balance can then elevate cow NUE and feed efficiency. Furthermore, including Optigen in the diet during the dry cow period can have a rumen pre-conditioning effect, establishing rumen bacteria associated with Optigen feeding.

Once the cow calves down, rumen bacteria can then feed off the Optigen, leading to increased feed efficiency for the subsequent lactation. A typical dry cow feeding rate for Optigen can range from 50–80g, allowing for up to a 50% reduction in soybean meal inclusion in some scenarios. Optigen can then be fed at a rate of 100–150g/cow/day in early lactation.

The feed rate will depend on factors like silage quality, concentrate supplement inclusion level, milk production, etc.

For Optigen to work successfully in the first weeks of lactation, freshly calved cows should be offered a high-energy TMR diet while housed full-time or a high-energy buffer (>20% starch and sugars and 11.5 MJ of ME/kg of DM) while cows adjust to grazing.

On a finishing note, adopting the above strategies will positively affect whole-farm NUE. Currently, Irish farms have an average NUE of 25%, with targets set out to reach 35%.

Improving whole-farm NUE will go a long way in helping us reach our GHG reduction targets for 2030, as set out by the Irish Government.