GLAS advance payments hit farmer bank accounts

These payments will issue to 74.8% of GLAS participants.
These payments are an "important income boost" to farmers at this time of year.

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 14:42
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Just under €113m in advance payments will be made this week to around 32,600 farmers who are participating in the agri-environment scheme GLAS. 

These payments will issue to 74.8% of GLAS participants and will reach farmers' bank accounts in the coming days, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

"These payments are an important income boost to farmers at this time of year and, of course, are a recognition of their significant contribution to the environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme," Mr McConalogue commented.

“Issuing payments to farm families in a rapid manner is a key priority of mine and I am proud of our track record."

This week's payment of just under €113m brings the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.29bn. 

"This investment will be surpassed in the incoming ACRES scheme where I have secured €1.5bn for this flagship environmental scheme," Mr McConalogue added.

