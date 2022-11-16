Teagasc National Winter Milk Week

This year’s Teagasc Winter Milk Week takes place from Monday, to Friday, November 21-25, with a series of on-farm walks taking place in a different county each day. The theme of these on-farm events is ‘Managing Production Costs in Winter 2022’.

Speaking at the launch of the events, James Dunne, winter milk specialist with Teagasc, said: "Winter milk producers constitute a vital sector within the Irish dairy industry.

"Year-on-year these farms meet demand for a consistent daily supply of quality fresh milk to the domestic market, as well as providing winter volumes for the manufacture of specific products.

"Nonetheless, the sector continues to face challenges, particularly in relation to the inflation in production costs witnessed over the past twelve months. Our farm events will provide an opportunity to hear the impact cost inflation has had on the typical winter milk farm, while giving the opportunity to discuss the practical solutions."

With the price of concentrate feed in the spotlight this year, and with the knowledge that concentrate inputs make up one-third of the overall cost of keeping the typical winter milk cow, there will be a discussion on correct herd nutrition this winter to optimise financial return.

Adding value through improved breeding decisions’ is also a primary topic for discussion. Winter calving herds face additional challenges around controlling herd fertility which ultimately dictates the whole system.

With this in mind, there will be a discussion on the role genetics and management play in ensuring key fertility targets are met.

The full list of farm walks can be viewed at teagasc.ie/wintermilkweek.