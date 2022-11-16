Land beside proposed solar farm for sale near Cork city

A 16-acre holding that’s new to the market with the Mallow office of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan presents a fascinating trio of attractive qualities that make it a notable property in spite of its relatively small size.

Firstly, it’s located just 5km from Ballincollig. This one-time village is now part of Cork City, making a property such as this one attractive from the point of view of its proximity to the Southern Capital.

Secondly, the land is bare at the moment, but it has planning permission for a concrete yard, machinery and slatted shed as well as for underground slurry storage and a silage pit.

Finally, with an ESB sub-station only half a kilometre away, some lands adjoining this property have been granted permission for a solar farm; something which gives this farm real potential for going down the same route too.

Apart from that, it’s a superb piece of grassland that will suit any kind of farming, in an attractive location with beautiful views of the Inniscara Dam and the River Lee, according to the selling agent Michael O’Donovan Junior.

“It’s facing south, and it offers exceptional views of the Iniscarra Dam and the River Lee,” says Michael. “It’s all in one block and it’s laid out in four easily worked fields. These are excellent quality lands, and they’re suitable for any kind of farming enterprise.”

The agent confirms that there has been a good deal of interest in the farm, with offers already on the table.

“We have an asking price of €320,000 (€20,000/acre),” he said. “The farm is currently under offer to the tune of €250,000 (€15,600/acre), but there is a lot of interest in it.”

The solar farm planning permission next door doesn’t have any immediate bearing, he stresses, but added: “Nonetheless, there must be some potential there.”