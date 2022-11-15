Programme to support rural female entrepreneurs

A pastry chef who was helped by a programme to support female entrepreneurs who live in rural Ireland is highlighted in the annual report of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

Based on a belief that people learn best from each other, the initiative is focused on interactive round table sessions facilitated by female entrepreneurs who have started and successfully grown businesses in rural Ireland.

Gráinne Mullins won the Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year in 2019 and went on to join ACORNS.

Her success in winning the award opened up a host of new opportunities that involved a job in a high-end restaurant in Indonesia and plans to travel around the world.

But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, like many others, Gráinne’s plans were cancelled and she found herself back at home in Kilchreest, Co Galway.

The pastry chef embraced the turn of events and seized the opportunity to create an exciting new business venture, Grá Chocolates.

She designed and created individual Easter eggs for her family and friends. The hand-painted, abstract designs were a hit on Instagram, and it wasn’t long before people started enquiring where they could buy them.

Having worked as head pastry chef around several restaurants across Ireland, Gráinne’s expert pastry knowledge allowed her to experiment and create luxurious, quality chocolates in five different flavours.

While working on the chocolates, she enrolled in two online courses: one with the Digital School of Food and the other with a local start-your-own business programme with classes on Zoom.

Operating from her certified kitchen in the family home, Grá Chocolates officially launched in July 2020.

Before joining ACORNS — it stands for Accelerating the Creation of Rural Nascent Start-ups — Gráinne was running everything herself.

She credits the programme with helping her define her business plans and enabling her to take on employees.

While she enjoyed crafting new recipes in different restaurants, she loves being able to express herself and her creativity through her own venture.

"I create chocolates that epitomise love (or Grá)," she quipped.

"Every element from the hand painting to the creation of flavours and even the product sampling is done with love, care and attention. These chocolates are given with love and even more importantly enjoyed with love."

"Great family cooking was a part of my childhood, I grew up in Galway with a love and respect for good food."

"I create and craft our stunning chocolates in small batches, each exquisite chocolate is meticulously made and painted by hand. I love to combine the finest ingredients with native Irish flavours! This gives the customer a pure taste of happiness."

Gráinne now plans to move her chocolate factory into a larger production unit and continue to build the brand.

Today she has a team of 14 and recently launched two concessions at Brown Thomas in Dublin (Grafton Street and (Dundrum) and still has a focus of selling directly to its consumers through its website.

'Lead Entrepreneurs' in ACORNS have practical first-hand knowledge of the trials and tribulations of owning a successful business in rural Ireland.

Each one works with a group of eight participants. They address enterprise challenges and support participants in considering how best to start, develop and position their businesses for sustainability and growth.

To qualify, participants must have, or intend to have, a new business located outside the city boundaries of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford.

The programme is open to early-stage female entrepreneurs, who have recently started a business, which has less than two years sales, or who are at an advanced stage of a start-up.

It is intended is to provide up to 50 entrepreneurs on each cycle of the programme with the knowledge, support, and networking opportunities to meet and even exceed their current aspirations.

ACORNS received over €244,000 from DAFM in 2021, bringing the total investment since its inception to more than €1.4 million.