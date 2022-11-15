Programme to support rural female entrepreneurs

While she enjoyed crafting new recipes in different restaurants, she loves being able to express herself and her creativity through her own venture.
"I create chocolates that epitomise love (or Grá)," she quipped.
"Every element from the hand painting to the creation of flavours and even the product sampling is done with love, care and attention. These chocolates are given with love and even more importantly enjoyed with love."
"Great family cooking was a part of my childhood, I grew up in Galway with a love and respect for good food."
"I create and craft our stunning chocolates in small batches, each exquisite chocolate is meticulously made and painted by hand. I love to combine the finest ingredients with native Irish flavours! This gives the customer a pure taste of happiness."