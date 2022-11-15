€15.5m in advance payments under Sheep Welfare Scheme begin issuing

Advance payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme have commenced issuing this week.

Some 17,500 farmers participating in the scheme are to receive a total of €15.5m.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that these payments reflect the change to the reference year he introduced last year "to ensure that the reference year better reflects the level of activity on participants' farms, given the passage of time since the introduction of the scheme in 2016".

“The extension of the scheme over the previous two years and the change to the reference year reflects the commitment of the Government to the sheep sector in Ireland," he added.

These advance payments are at a rate of 85% of the full annual payment.

"The balancing payments for the scheme will issue in the second quarter of 2023," he confirmed.

New scheme

This is the final year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme, which was introduced in December 2016.

“Later this year, I will be launching the successor to this scheme, the Sheep Improvement Scheme [SIS], which will also be aimed at sheep farmers with breeding ewes," Mr McConalogue said.

"The SIS will build on the progress made by the Sheep Welfare Scheme by providing support for actions that improve animal health and welfare in the sheep sector.

“The introduction of this scheme will further demonstrate the continuing commitment of this government to the sheep sector for the coming years.”

Mr McConalogue urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the department immediately in order to facilitate payment.