I've just set up a company for my farm - do things change for my employees?

Dear Stephen,

I operate a busy dairy farm and recently set up a company for the running of the farm. I have three employees who work for me and also use contractors but need advice on what steps I should take in respect of my employees and contractors and what potential employment rights they may have. Can you help?

Dear Reader,

Firstly, I would advise that you ensure that each of your employees has a contract of employment which clearly sets out the terms of employment; this should include pay, hours, notice period, holidays, pension and sick pay entitlements.

Annexed to the contract of employment should be procedures that you should have in place including a grievance procedure in the event that there is a dispute.

Under the Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994-2012, employers are obliged to furnish employees with a statement of the main terms and conditions of their employment which would include pay, notice period, terms, sick pay and leave and the statement should also specify the period of notice which the employee must give and is entitled to receive to terminate.

When issuing the statement of terms or employment contract you should also provide an employee handbook containing additional information, including company policies such as disciplinary procedures and IT and social media usage.

As an employer, it is also important that you are aware of the Organisation of Working Act 1997 which requires employers to provide rest breaks to employees, and in respect of holidays, it sets out that there are nine public holidays. Typically, employees are entitled to a minimum of 20 holiday days per year if they are working full-time.

It is very important that you have a grievance procedure in place. It is advised that you should have a separate policy in place dealing with this and this should be included in the employment handbook and should be annexed to the contract of employment.

If there was an issue and an employee was potentially dismissed or resigned and if a claim was brought in respect of this, you would have to show that fair procedures have been followed by the employer in dealing with the complaint and a grievance procedure is an important document that will set out the procedure that you have in place and it is advisable that you should follow this when dealing with employees.

As an employer, you should also be aware of any health and safety obligations you have towards employees and there is an obligation to put a safety statement in place, which is a document which sets out the health safety and welfare of employees.

It is also important that you train your employees in respect of tasks that they are carrying out, and it also may be advisable to have risk assessments in place in respect of common tasks that are carried out on a regular basis.

I note that you have also mentioned that you use contractors for carrying out jobs on your farm. It is important to note that there is a distinction between an employee and an independent contractor as an independent contractor will not have rights as an employee.

Typically, the distinction would be that an independent contractor would invoice you for the work carried out rather than a salary being paid to them. Traditionally, in respect of this, the Court’s distinct using a control test.

Generally, an employee would be instructed to carry out tasks by an employer but an independent contractor would have discretion or control as to how tasks are being carried out. In respect of independent contractors, you should have public liability insurance in place in the event that an accident occurs.

If there is a dispute in respect of an employment matter it is generally dealt with by the Workplace Relations Commission.