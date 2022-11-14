Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Modern farm cowshed with cows eating a TMR. Agriculture industry and farming concept.

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 11:25

Monday, November 14 - Sunday, November 20

All Stock 

  • Most stock are now housed so now is the time to discuss the correct dosing protocol for your herd with your Vet or animal health expert. It is important that whatever dose you use is used correctly and that you are targeting the parasites present in your herd. Use dung sampling as an aid when devising your dosing plan.
  • Discuss the correct vaccination protocol with your Vet if you don’t have a plan.
  • If you haven’t got your silage tested, do it ASAP. Big savings on supplements and/or improved animal performance will be achieved when you know what you are feeding.

Sucklers 

  • Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves.
  • Maintain good heat detection records for autumn calvers.

Dairy 

  • Driving intake must be your priority to boost milk and fertility performance. Consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this as we are now in November and AI season for autumn 2023 calving.
  • Spring calvers with still 30 to 40 days milking to do will also benefit from being in by night, while many will now be indoors full-time due to poor underfoot conditions.

Growing weanlings & Store cattle 

  • Youngstock will often be underfed concentrates when forages are of poor quality. Make sure you grow them as well as possible; gaining weight on young animals is much cheaper than on older ones.
  • Try to ensure you are supplying sufficient protein to growing cattle. Silages are very low in protein in 2022 with some as low as 9%, with very few above 13% first-cuts are particularly low in protein.

Finishers

  • As I mentioned last week, the weather has remained very mild and a lot of finishers are sweating in sheds. Clipping their backs and tails is an excellent way of preventing this issue. Clipped cattle are cleaner and thrive better as they can get rid of heat faster and reduce stress.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farming
