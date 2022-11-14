Denis Lehane: My brush with the bright lights of fame

The Today Show and the Macroom bypass Well, I nearly fell from my stool last week when I heard Marty Morrissey mention me on the telly.

I had only just come in from a soaking on the land and was squeezing out my socks by the fire when I heard Marty say "Denis Lehane is a great writer” – or at least it was something to that effect.

Not only could I not believe my ears, but I couldn't agree more with the man.

"Sure, I'm as underrated as be-damned." I said to myself.

I'm as underrated as the champion steeplechaser Hewick was before Shark Hanlon got his hands on him. There would be a winner in me too if someone steered me in the right direction.

Anyhow, to cut a long story short, it was on The Today Show with regards to last week’s column.

Marty, clearly a man who recognises a genius when he stumbles across one, praised the work of this newspaper's humble servant and went on to speak in glowing terms about something I had written with about the competitive sport of road bowling.

And you can be sure the show's presenters, Dáithí Ó Sé or Maura Durrane, didn't object either when the praise was heaped upon my farming shoulders.

Indeed, you'd get the distinct impression that all three were great fans of this paper - and that the Farming supplement is the first thing they reach for once their eyes are opened on a Thursday morning.

With Marty's seal of approval, I was finally famous.

Naturally, I was on the blower to Rathmore Elvis in no time, telling him to be airing out his old white Jumpsuit.

"The Late Late Show will be calling for us soon," I predicted, seeing as how Marty Morrissey had kicked open the RTÉ door for us, so to speak.

"We could be on the Late Late by Friday night," I bragged.

Rathmore Elvis is a good friend of mine who lives and farms on the hill country that separates Cork from Kerry. I've written about him here on numerous occasions, and there was no way I'd be hitching a ride to Dublin without the King tagging along.

But Elvis was having none of it. He told me he'd be taking two dry cows to Macroom mart on Saturday morning so he could not go to the Late Late Show on the previous evening – there’d be nothing late about this weekend for him.

"But king," I protested. "You can sell the cows anytime."

"It's now or never," he warbled down the line.

He was in great form, but insisted the cows had to go, for he feared the immediate opening of the Macroom bypass could have a detrimental effect on the mart trade.

"The bypass," I said, "will have no bearing at all on the trade for the dry cow."

"Indeed," says I, making it up as I went along. "I spoke to an engineer only this week about the project, and he insisted that even if the price of a calf at Macroom mart should be lessened on account of the bypass, the diggers will come in and the road will be ripped up and returned to sod."

"Macroom mart is much too important to be jeopardised by some old highway," I assured Rathmore Elvis.

And Elvis believed my old bunkum too. Deciding it was time for a little less conversation, a little more action, he gave three verses and the chorus, before promising that his jumpsuit would be in the twin tub that very morning and on the line drying out before the day was through.

"’Tis only a matter of time now, before the bright lights of Donnybrook beckon," I promised.

For once Marty Morrissey has spoken, anything is possible.