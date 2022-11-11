Peat stock levels unknown

A study commissioned by the Department of Agriculture was unable to get accurate information on peat supplies or suitable sub-30 hectare sites, due to a "lack of engagement" from relevant stakeholders.

Two reports were published in recent days, which aimed to address challenges related to peat supply in the horticulture sector.

As users of peat, many horticultural growers are dependent on legally compliant extraction.

Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link was commissioned to carry out a short-term action, assessing the levels and suitability of current indigenous peat stocks and identification of sub-30 hectare sites in Ireland, and providing recommendations to support the domestic horticulture industry as it transitions to peat alternatives.

'Fear repercussions'

In the report, Irish Rural Link said that the industry “has not been forthcoming supplying information relating to the volume of peat currently stockpiled and the location of these stockpiles”.

“The industry has also withheld information on the provenance of peat currently being supplied to stakeholders, the number and scale of peat sites they own, the level of degradation on sites, and any other information requested,” the report said.

“Owners and operators of peat extraction sites are unwilling to divulge this information as they fear repercussions.

“The current legal climate surrounding the peat extraction industry has created an atmosphere in which the peat industry does not trust the system in place.

“There is an unwillingness to engage with the current regulatory processes due to the complexities of the system and the length of time taken to get through the process.”

Recommendations

In his report, Mr Boland made a number of recommendations.

The first proposed a pilot scheme in a local authority where a team of planners experienced in dealing with planning for peat extraction deal with applications from the peat extraction industry as swiftly as possible.

The aim of this recommendation is "to restore confidence" in the current legal procedures, and "encourage engagement by extractors" with the regulatory authorities and procedures.

Other recommendations include using peat for the domestic mushroom industry that is extracted currently under a grant of permission for the extraction of sand and gravel.

“Rochfortbridge is a site that has planning permission for the purposes of extracting sand and gravel which is beneath a peat bank," the report said.

“Peat is currently being extracted as part of the quarrying process and is stockpiled on site.”

Mr Boland also proposes to delay the rehabilitation of Prosperous Bog or part thereof for Bord na Móna to apply for the necessary planning and licensing to allow extraction of peat for the domestic horticultural industry during the transition period.

Prosperous Bog is a Bord na Móna-owned site where professional-grade peat was previously extracted, but the process of transitioning it towards rehabilitation has already begun.

The department also commissioned planning experts Des Johnson and Padraic Thornton to provide guidance on the regulatory process for the extraction of peat on sub-30 hectare sites, which was also published in recent days.