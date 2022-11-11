Regulation ‘killing’ the horticulture industry

60% of the value of Irish horticulture is dependent on the use of peat, with issues around its supply - due to regulation - “killing” the industry, politicians have warned.

Speaking at the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine this week, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett acknowledged that extraction of peat for the Irish professional horticultural industry in recent years has been “challenging” from a legal and regulatory perspective.

A series of High Court judgements, beginning in the early 2010s, which dealt with peat extraction and lack of compliance across the extraction sector, “has generated supply challenges for the horticulture sector”, Ms Hackett told the committee.

However, she said that her department “has no role in the peat extraction regulatory framework and is engaged in order to try and identify a supply of peat for the horticulture sector during the transitionary period to peat-free alternatives”.

“Whilst the dual consent regulatory framework in place provides a route for legally compliant extraction, it is complex,” Ms Hackett added.

“This has resulted in non-engagement by some extractors and frustration among those who have engaged with the process.”

Finite resource

Peat is a finite resource, and according to Ms Hackett, the horticulture sector understands "the need to move away from using peat as a growing media".

The peat that is currently being used in Ireland is being sourced both in Ireland and imported.

“Diminished supplies of peat from existing stockpiles and the costs associated with peat imports increases the challenge for the sector,” Ms Hackett said.

“There are potential concerns for the viability of some in the sector at a time when increases in other input costs, arising from the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, are also having significant impacts.”

Speaking at the Oireachtas committee, senator Victor Boyhan said that horticultural growers “can bring in peat over the border from Northern Ireland”.

“As a matter of fact, some producers have said they might be better off moving north for this industry,” he told the committee.

Senator Regina Doherty said that the issue is a “masterclass in procrastination”.

Going round in circles

“We’re going round in circles for the last number of years and we have absolutely no productive solutions to filling the interim period before we get to beyond peat," Ms Doherty said.

“We’re actually killing the single most climate-friendly industry in this country by our inaction.

“The people who are responsible for the demise of this industry [are] us, the people who are in Government.”

She said that primary legislation to move from the current dual consent process to single consent is "the answer to all of the problems that we've heard for the last two years from this industry".

Ms Hackett told the committee that "flicking the switch and changing the law is not going to solve this problem".