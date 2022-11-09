Rachel Martin: Don't pull the wool over my eyes - it's criminal not to value nature's cosiest fibre

In a week where policy-makers and the hoi polloi are pondering how many shirts they need to pack for COP27, it feels almost feels like a parallel reality to see masses of shoppers queuing for hours to check out the racks of cheap polyester garbs at the reopening of Primark's flagship store in Belfast.

Granted, it comes four years on from the Great Primark Fire, which devastated parts of the city. But a lot has changed in that four years - both in society and our awareness of where the planet is heading in terms of global warming: We bring our own bags to the shops, drive electric cars, use water canteens instead of plastic bottles, and attempt to recycle anything and everything in sight - or at least claim to.

You might be wondering what this week's column has to do with farming - and tellingly, I think that's actually where the industry in Ireland misses a trick. Not often enough are the connections drawn between the island's primary produce and how it can help the end user.

Imagine, for a second, a miracle material invented by scientists today - naturally occurring, biodegradable fibres, resistant to fire, with the ability to absorb up to 30% of its own weight in water, and when it dries, one kilogram of it can produce as much heat over eight hours as an electric blanket.

You'd think clothing retailers would be signing all kinds of exclusivity agreements to get their hands on the stuff and factories around the world would be producing it full tilt.

Imagine instead that the same material is produced as an undervalued byproduct of meat production - one which thrives on low-value marginal ground, and areas not suited for much else.

Across the water, farmer-owned body British Wool (which goes by Ulster Wool in the North) processes and promotes wool as the go-to material for carpets, housing insulation, and beautiful fabrics, like Harris tweed. Even lanolin - the oily substance in sheep's wool - is put hoist forward as a natural water-repellant and ingredient for beauty products.

The same kind of approach is sorely needed in Ireland, where shearing often comes at a cost to farmers and our love of fast fashion comes at a cost to our planet.

I spotted an interesting video this week by fashion journalist Ryan Yip, who explained that if the fashion industry continues on its current trajectory, by the end of the decade almost three-quarters of textiles will be made from fossil fuels.

He highlighted that the production of polyester produces around 700 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year - the equivalent of 180 coal-fired power plants. With this context, it then seems almost criminal that a natural, biodegradable resource like wool is so quickly shunned for synthetic, fossil-fuelled alternatives.

Just like a fashion fad, it is beginning to feel like much of the buzz and promise of change which swarmed around COP26 has turned out to be the latest Spring/Summer trend, while farmers in Ireland, who run one of the most sustainable agricultural systems in the world, have been left to deal with the fall-out.

Changing your habits to live more sustainably doesn't always have to be dramatic - as Yip points out, even checking the labels as you buy and seeking out natural fibres, responsibly produced can make a big difference over a lifetime.

I never thought we'd be giving fashion advice on the Farming pages for there's a first for all!