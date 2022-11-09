'Deepening' wool crisis for farmers

Farmers are warning of a "deepening" wool crisis following an apparent "collapse" in the wool market.
This collapse, according to Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association vice president Pheilim Molloy, is "seeing agents unable to trade wool due to further weakening of demand on international markets".
"This is creating a major problem for many farmers who still have wool in their sheds and are now looking for shed space to house sheep and lambs for finishing," Mr Molloy added.
In the short term, the INHFA said it is vital the Government acts in supporting farmers who find themselves unable to move existing wool.
Meanwhile, for the medium to long term, sheep farmers need action to ensure "that a system is put in place to fully exploit the potential of wool across a range of various uses".
On these proposals, Mr Molloy stressed the need for Government to arrange an immediate meeting of all stakeholders to progress the development of an all-Ireland woollen industry.