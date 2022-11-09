Ireland's bTB spend projected to hit €1bn

The Committee of Public Accounts has warned of its concerns over the Department of Agriculture's projected €1bn spend on the bovine TB eradication programme to 2030.

Unless significant reductions in the disease are seen in Ireland, the Committee of Public Accounts report warned eradication of the disease "would appear to be even further away than it was in 2016”.

This comes as EU funding was reduced from €12.7m for the programme in 2014 to €4.3m in 2020, "due to a perceived lack of progress towards bTB eradication”, the committee said in its report.

This represents a 66% reduction in EU funding since 2014, meanwhile, exchequer funding for the 2020 programme rose to €57m, which represents a 44% increase from 2015.

Total expenditure on the programme was 18% higher in 2020 than in 2015.

The Department of Agriculture’s expenditure on the programme has “risen steadily” from 2015 to present, with total expenditure on the programme amounting to approximately €82m in 2015, rising to €97m in 2020.

This is while the funding mechanism for the programme “altered significantly in the same timeframe”.

Highest bTB levels

“While the herd incidence rate of bTB reached an historic low of 3.27% in 2016, the incidence rate rose to 4.37% in 2020,” the committee said.

“As of the beginning of 2021, Ireland is the EU member state with the highest bTB levels.

“The rise in the herd incidence rate of bTB is a factor in the consistent reduction in EU co-funding for the eradication programme.”

The committee noted that the Department of Agriculture's 2021 annual report indicates that a further penalty is expected to apply regarding the 2022 programme, the committee said, with EU co-funding for TB programmes "to be ceased after 2023".

“The committee is concerned at these trends in the funding and expenditure of the bTB eradication programme, particularly as bTB eradication would appear to be even further away than it was in 2016, despite a significant increase in funding from the exchequer,” the report said.

“The department has projected €1bn will need to be spent on the programme over the years 2021 to 2030, ‘unless significant reductions in disease can be achieved’.

“At current funding levels, the exchequer would be liable for €586m of the outlay over 10 years, while €358m would be drawn from the farming sector.”

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley told the Irish Examiner that while "the economics of this aren't good", it is a "very important scheme", but it is most important though "that we improve it".

"The concern is that the costs of the scheme continue to increase, but it is not as effective as it should be," Mr Stanley said.

"What we're saying is we need to see greater monitoring of the scheme and regular updates," he added.