Winter finishers 'can’t carry the costs on their shoulders' with no minimum price guarantees

Winter finishers "can’t carry the costs of inputs on their shoulders" with no minimum price guarantees, the Irish Farmers’ Association has warned.

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden has said that "opportunism of factories must stop" and beef prices must reflect the reality of the marketplace.

With the cost of inputs, Mr Golden said there would “need to be a significant price rise”, and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue needs to provide support for winter finishers, he said.

Unknowns

On account of the costs being so high, if there isn’t a “significant increase” in the returns to farmers, Mr Golden said “we’re worried about the supply not maintaining consistent and cattle being pushed out to grass again” in the spring.

“Supplies could be tight in January, February time, so there are some unknowns out there,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“As one farmer said to me last week, you get a concealment of meal into the yard and you’re looking at it there and you’re saying ‘my God the price, how am I going to cover it?’.

“It is difficult now at the moment and we need both the factories and the minister to step in behind finishers for this winter to keep things going.”

With Teagasc identifying beef prices of €5.85 per kg to €6.00 per kg needed to breakeven from winter finishing, Mr Golden said that “the chances of that happening are pretty slim”.

“We’ve consistently said we have seen this coming, as far back as last March, and we were concerned about it,” he added.

“There was nothing in the budget in the line of supports for winter finishing and before the winter is out now, this is going to definitely come to a head.”

Commercial matter

Responding to a recent parliamentary question, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the price of beef, as with any commodity, is a commercial matter.

Mr McConalogue said that he is “acutely aware” of the pressures being faced across the agri-food sector due to the increase in input costs.

“For the beef sector, my department provides a range of financial aids to support beef farm incomes and to support economic and environmental efficiency,” he added.