Level of funding to determine 'level of ambition' to implement Food Vision measures

The level of ambition "will be determined by the level of new funding" available to implement measures outlined in the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group report, farmers have said.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chairman Brendan Golden said that otherwise, farmers "do not have the financial capacity to invest" in environmental measures at farm level "that may or may not deliver return in the longer term".

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in recent days has received a progress report from the group’s chair Thia Hennessy, which contains nine direct and 11 enabling measures that could contribute to the reduction of agricultural emissions from the beef sector.

In establishing the group in June, Mr McConalogue said he wanted it "to plot a future for the sector over the next decade", and central to this is assessing how all elements of sustainability – environmental, societal, and economic - can be met.

He said an "important first step" for the group was to develop a plan to help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the beef sector.

A voluntary extensification scheme, a reduction of chemical nitrogen use by 30% by 2030, and a reduced age of slaughter are among the measures proposed in the report.

The group was set up to advance the actions for the beef and sheep sector identified in the Food Vision 2030 strategy, taking account of the requirement for the sectors to contribute to achieving the targets set for the agriculture and land use sector.

Rabbit holes

While these measures have not yet been agreed and are still being discussed, the IFA has warned that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue must come forward with funding proposals if farmers are to consider them.

“Livestock farms don’t have the capacity otherwise,” Brendan Golden told the Irish Examiner.

“We need support and we need analysis on the proposals as well to see that there’s a solid basis there for doing it.

“There is no point in us going down the rabbit holes and finding out halfway that they aren’t going to do anything, while we’re carrying the costs of it on our shoulders.”

Proposed measures in the report for reducing emissions from the beef sector include reducing the age of slaughter by 2.7 months on average, along with reducing the age of first calving to 24 months on average.

Mr Golden criticised the proposal around reduced age of slaughter.

“It works on one breed but it might not necessarily work for another,” he said.

“If you have to feed huge amounts of meal to reduce the age of slaughter, well sure that’s not going to do anything for you emissions-wise.

“It’s about trying to find the right balance that works and hopefully then Government will put in supports to encourage the direction of travel as well.”

With more negotiations to come, Mr Golden added that maintaining suckler cow numbers in the country is important for the rural economy and maintaining the landscape.

Measures

Proposed measures in the report include targeting a 90% replacement rate of CAN with protected urea by the end of 2025 for grass-based beef production systems, along with reducing chemical nitrogen use in the beef sector by 30% by 2030, with an interim target of 20% by 2025.

Other proposals in the report include those of a voluntary diversification scheme, and a voluntary extensification scheme.

Improving nitrogen use efficiency, and encouraging clover adoption and multi-species swards and ensuring all farmers have incorporated clover/multispecies swards on 20% of their farm grassland by the end of 2025 has also been suggested.

Additional measures outlined in the report include increasing organic production, developing energy diversification opportunities, and increasing investment in climate change research and knowledge transfer, and establishing an agriculture and climate change research liaison group.

Developing enhanced integration between the beef and dairy sectors is also listed.

Meanwhile, supporting the role of young farmers and women in agriculture in the implementation of the measures set out in the report is also noted.

Mr McConalogue said that Ireland is a “world leader in the production of safe, sustainable, and tradeable beef”.

“We want to build on these foundations to become even more sustainable over the coming years,” he added.

“We need to act with a sense of urgency both to meet our legal commitments, and to safeguard Ireland’s well-deserved reputation as a sustainable producer of quality beef.”

He said he appreciates that the measures set out in the report at this interim stage "are not agreed by the group, but will be considered for further detailed analysis as part of the group's ongoing work".

"It is important to recognise that all parts of the sector are working together to find the best sustainable pathway forward for the sector," Mr McConalogue said.

A final report of the group will be delivered before the end of November.