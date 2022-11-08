Minister insists ACRES resources are adequate

Some TDs alleged there is a shortage of agri-consultants and lack of resources in Teagasc to carry out ACRES applications.
Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 17:33
Stephen Cadogan

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has dismissed fears of advisor resources being insufficient for as many farmers as possible to apply for the new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Faced with a barrage of questions from rural TDs in the Dail, many of whom were critical of the new scheme, the Minister assured them that ACRES is a well-funded and farmer-friendly scheme, and will be an important income support for farm families, while bringing about environmental improvements.

Some TDs alleged there is a shortage of agri-consultants and lack of resources in Teagasc to carry out ACRES applications. Several asked for the application period for ACRES to be extended, to enable as many farmers as possible to apply.

The deadline for applications in this first tranche of ACRES is midnight on Monday, November 22. With more than 45,000 expressions of interest in ACRES received by October 25.

Farmers must pay for the services of an approved ACRES advisor to choose the most appropriate actions and locations on their farms, with a view to maximising payments.

Nearly 700 advisors are trained and approved for ACRES. Intake into the scheme will be phased in at least two tranches, to spread the workload for advisors. Advisors started training in July, and have been preparing ACRES farm plans since mid-August.

Farmers in eight defined high-priority geographical areas may apply for the ACRES Co-operation approach, and the ACRES General approach is available nationally outside of the eight zones. 

The budget allocation will facilitate the participation of 50,000 participants (30,000 in ACRES General and 20,000 in ACRES Co-operation are targeted) ACRES is open to "active farmers" aged over 18 who have a herd number and who submitted a Basic Payment Scheme application in 2021.

Farmers approved into the scheme undertake certain actions on their land for at least five years (starting on January 1; advance payments are scheduled for the last quarter of 2023).

These actions must go beyond the conditions for farmers to receive EU income aid, and beyond the voluntary eco-schemes required from 2023 to qualify for about 25% of their EU income aid.

The Government has committed €1.5 billion to ACRES (the largest amount ever for an agri-environment scheme), including a large portion of carbon tax receipts.

The scheme is the successor to the Green Low Carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS), which will expire on December 31 next, for more than 43,500 participants.

