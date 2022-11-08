New CAP to value hedgerows for the first time

For the first time, there will be a direct financial value on hedgerows, as part of the 4% minimum of their land which farmers will have to devote to biodiversity, in order to qualify for the single farm payment in the new CAP, according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

He said the CAP standards for maintenance of land in good agricultural and environmental condition will also require farmers to retain landscape features, including hedgerows.

And hedgerows will play a role in the space for nature options to commit a higher proportion of land than the conditionality 4%, in the eco-schemes which farmers must join, in order to earn 25% of their CAP payments.

In eco-schemes and the ACRES scheme, there will also be options that will further incentivise farmers to plant trees and new hedgerows.

However, farmers have been getting rid of up to 6,000 kilometres of hedgerows annually in Ireland. That estimated figure comes from hedgerow survey results recently published by Hedgerows Ireland.

"We are literally grubbing up and destroying a vital asset," said Dr Alan Moore of Hedgerows Ireland earlier this year.

Since 2009, Cross Compliance rules for the current CAP require a replacement hedge of similar length to be put in place, if a hedge is removed. Farmers can be penalised at any stage for failure to observe this rule at any time since 2009. However, a new hedge will take 20 to 50 years to reach the same carbon and biodiversity values, according to Hedgerows Ireland.

Since 2011, landholders must get permission from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to remove any length of field boundary longer than 500 metres, or for any boundaries removal to create a field area greater than five hectares.

Minister McConalogue recently admitted that the boundary length thresholds are high. He said the focus is now on increasing hedgerows on farms, and maintaining and protecting them. He said his Department has commenced a review of its environmental impact assessment (EIA) agriculture regulations and procedures for screening applications for farmland restructuring.

He was answering a Dáil question from Limerick City Green Party TD Brian Leddin, who said the hedgerow removal limit is 20 metres in the UK, and the Minister could set the same limit here. He also asked the Minister if his Department has done an analysis of illegal hedgerow removal.

Minister McConalogue said there has been a change of culture about the value of hedgerows.

"Going back ten or 20 years, it was about removing them and having bigger fields. Farmers now are very much geared in the other direction, and see the value of having them, from a stock point of view, and also from an environmental point of view," he said. "The approach we are taking in CAP of recognising that financially is going to be important too."

Quality hedgerows provide carbon sequestration, flood control, water quality and soil improvement, shelter, shade, disease control, biodiversity sanctuaries, and landscape definition (how the countryside looks).

Early results from the Teagasc farm carbon hedgerow project show that about 600,000 tonnes of carbon are stored by hedgerows, but the potential could be one million tonnes and upwards.