Young people sought to help 'write the recipe' for a more sustainable food future

Young people who care about food or sustainability and would like to help revolutionise the future of food are being sought for a new youth board.
Airfield Estate, Dublin's only working urban farm and gardens, has put out a call for aspiring activists between the ages of 15 and 18.
The youth board's role will be to work alongside the team and established board at Airfield Estate, to help "write the recipe" for a sustainable food future.
Airfield will take guidance from the youth board for their direction and ideas, and develop board members by providing training and expertise to cultivate the next generation of food sustainability experts.
Speaking on their search for youth board members, Airfield chief executive Claire Mac Evilly said that the goal is to bring "inspirational young foodies, activists or any young person with a desire to change our food system together from all corners of the country".
"We want to put community at the heart of the city's transformation, learning from and with younger generations."