Young people sought to help 'write the recipe' for a more sustainable food future

"We want to put community at the heart of the city's transformation, learning from and with younger generations."
Young people sought to help 'write the recipe' for a more sustainable food future

Airfield chief executive Claire MacEvilly, with Aedín Caverly, Tom Kitteringham, and Cillian Norris, who are from Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 17:01
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Young people who care about food or sustainability and would like to help revolutionise the future of food are being sought for a new youth board.

Airfield Estate, Dublin's only working urban farm and gardens, has put out a call for aspiring activists between the ages of 15 and 18.

The youth board's role will be to work alongside the team and established board at Airfield Estate, to help "write the recipe" for a sustainable food future.

Airfield will take guidance from the youth board for their direction and ideas, and develop board members by providing training and expertise to cultivate the next generation of food sustainability experts.

Airfield chief executive Claire MacEvilly with Tom Kitteringham from Blackrock, Co Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda
Airfield chief executive Claire MacEvilly with Tom Kitteringham from Blackrock, Co Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Speaking on their search for youth board members, Airfield chief executive Claire Mac Evilly said that the goal is to bring "inspirational young foodies, activists or any young person with a desire to change our food system together from all corners of the country".

"We want to put community at the heart of the city's transformation, learning from and with younger generations."

More in this section

reflection in wet pavement of woman with umbrella in the rain and big ben houses of parliament Farm Finance: Interest rates are on the rise once again
Denmark-agriculture-DENMARK-HEALTH-VIRUS-AGRICULTURE-ANIMAL-PROT Denmark to become second country to tax agri emissions
Australian Outback Farmer Denis Lehane: The King of the Aussie Road
#Farming - Rural Life
<p> <span class="contextmenu Quotation">The farmer’s spouse often will not receive a direct income for the work they carry out and this can result in situations where their hard work is unrecognised by the Department of Social Protection.</span> </p>

Karen Walsh: I've been a farmer's wife all my life but now find I won't get a pension

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s