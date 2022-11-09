Lamb trade: Halloween fails to offer market lift

Lamb suppliers are not happy that Halloween celebrations failed to give any lift to prices.
Lamb trade: Halloween fails to offer market lift

Lamb suppliers are not happy that Halloween celebrations failed to give any lift to prices.

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 08:00
Martin Ryan

It is more of the same for the lamb producers at the factories on prices for this week's trade.

The quoted prices for the lambs remain unchanged at 600 cents/kg, with the usual bonus of up to 10 cents/kg for quality to be added as applicable.

Suppliers are not happy that the Halloween celebrations failed to give any lift to the trade and continue to hope for some recovery, while the processors point out that the markets don't justify any immediate lift.

Under-finished lambs continue to be of some concern in the processing sector, while producers feel that the current price doesn't leave any margin for feeding very expensive concentrates to achieve the finish that the factories would like to see.

There was a glimmer of optimism from some of the live sales on Monday where the trade was improved.

With a small entry of 250 head at Corrin Mart, the butchers' lambs sold for up to €102 over. There was a leading price of €158 paid for a pen of three weighing 58kg, while a pen of six weighing 52kg sold for €154, and a pen of 12 weighing 54kg made €154 and a lot of tren weighing 50kg sold for €148. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €87 over.

There was a larger entry at Kilkenny Mart this week where trade was mixed and customers were reported not as plentiful as recent weeks.

The top price was €149 for a pen of 14 weighing 52kg on average. A pen of 15 averaging 51kg sold for €146 and a lot of 10 at 53kg made €140, a large pen of 26 weighing 48kg sold for €138. The factory-type lambs made up to €83 over.

More in this section

reflection in wet pavement of woman with umbrella in the rain and big ben houses of parliament Farm Finance: Interest rates are on the rise once again
Denmark-agriculture-DENMARK-HEALTH-VIRUS-AGRICULTURE-ANIMAL-PROT Denmark to become second country to tax agri emissions
Australian Outback Farmer Denis Lehane: The King of the Aussie Road
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p> <span class="contextmenu Quotation">The farmer’s spouse often will not receive a direct income for the work they carry out and this can result in situations where their hard work is unrecognised by the Department of Social Protection.</span> </p>

Karen Walsh: I've been a farmer's wife all my life but now find I won't get a pension

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s