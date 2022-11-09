Lamb trade: Halloween fails to offer market lift

It is more of the same for the lamb producers at the factories on prices for this week's trade.

The quoted prices for the lambs remain unchanged at 600 cents/kg, with the usual bonus of up to 10 cents/kg for quality to be added as applicable.

Suppliers are not happy that the Halloween celebrations failed to give any lift to the trade and continue to hope for some recovery, while the processors point out that the markets don't justify any immediate lift.

Under-finished lambs continue to be of some concern in the processing sector, while producers feel that the current price doesn't leave any margin for feeding very expensive concentrates to achieve the finish that the factories would like to see.

There was a glimmer of optimism from some of the live sales on Monday where the trade was improved.

With a small entry of 250 head at Corrin Mart, the butchers' lambs sold for up to €102 over. There was a leading price of €158 paid for a pen of three weighing 58kg, while a pen of six weighing 52kg sold for €154, and a pen of 12 weighing 54kg made €154 and a lot of tren weighing 50kg sold for €148. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €87 over.

There was a larger entry at Kilkenny Mart this week where trade was mixed and customers were reported not as plentiful as recent weeks.

The top price was €149 for a pen of 14 weighing 52kg on average. A pen of 15 averaging 51kg sold for €146 and a lot of 10 at 53kg made €140, a large pen of 26 weighing 48kg sold for €138. The factory-type lambs made up to €83 over.