Beef prices up by up to 5c/kg at some factories

There is more of a stir in the trade for cattle at the factories for this week with a hint in the air that Christmas is coming and preparations will be getting underway shortly for the advance orders for beef.

After a few weeks of stable prices on the lower plane of the season, any movement in the right direction is welcomed by producers as a positive development for the trade forward over the coming weeks.

Quotes for both steers and heifers have been increased by up to five cents a kilo this week at some of the factories, with the expectation that the others will have to follow within days if they are to get cattle.

Most of the quotes for the week are on 455 cents/kg base for the steers with some reports of deals at up to 460 cents/kg being achieved and optimism among producers of a shade more hardening in the trade as the days pass and factories get anxious for cattle.

The base for heifers has moved to 460 cents/kg in general and up to 465 cents/kg for some deals on larger lots and quality heifers.

Looking at the calendar we are heading for mid-November and with most of the processors hanging their beef for 21-28 days, it means that slaughtering for the early Christmas market is moving closer.

While it has been a good year for beef markets overall, an added boost in demand for Christmas is always looked forward to by the processors and regularly targeted by finished as a beneficial period to have supplies ready for market.

Against that background, producers have some grounds for being optimistic of further hardening of the prices over the next few weeks with the expectation that the processors will be competing for suitable stock.

The young bulls are in strong demand at a premium of up to 5 cents/kg over the equivalent steer base. R grade are making 460 cents/kg, or a shade more, this week although the overall numbers remain low.

There hasn't been much movement in the cow prices for this week with Rs remaining around 440 cents/kg. By traditional patterns, it is an excellent cow price, but the season so far for the cow trade has been anything but of its traditional pattern, being driven by the demand for catering beef.

There was a pro-rata reduction in the supply for last week taking into account the shorter working week following on the Monday bank holiday. The supply was 33,660 head, which averages out at over 8,400/day.

The composition of the kill included 13,996 steers, 9,397 heifers, 8,207 cows and 1,573 young bulls.

The intake year to date is now running at 116,598 head more than for the same period in 2021.