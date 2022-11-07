Denis Lehane: The King of the Aussie Road

Farming Columnist Denis Lehane was asked if he would take over an Aussie dairy farm.
Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 17:38
Denis Lehane

I was approached recently by a man wondering if I would take over the running of a dairy operation in Australia.

With a herd size stretching to over 2,000 cows, I told him "I'd have to think about it."

"Money," he stated, "is no object". Of course, I told him I expected nothing less.

I asked him what type of milking set-up it was and he said it was "state of the art".

'Twas a robotic class of a thing from what I could make out, with the cows practically putting on the milking cluster themselves.

"That sounds good to me," I said, for the last thing I needed, at this stage in my life, was hard work.

He assured me there'd be no hard work; I'd be overseeing the work like a class of a boss. I'd be the president of the organisation.

Again, I was happy with the sound of that.

"What about refreshment?" I asked, for I heard Australia could be warmer in the winter than it was here in the summer.

The ranch he claimed had an 'open bar' that served all manner of drink, 24 hours a day.

The drink was constantly chilled and always on the house with the porter tap rarely idle.

The job was getting better sounding by the minute.

Then I asked him about my wife and family. "Oh," says he "they would have to stay in Ireland." But he assured me that he would find me a new wife in Australia. 

Australia, it seemed, had everything covered.

"And when do you want me to go?" I now asked, for I was getting anxious for the road.

"I want you to go immediately, if not before it," he announced.

"And why the hurry?" I queried, for he seemed to be a man in an awful panic.

Then the truth was revealed when he stated that the last three men employed by himself to take over the herd had all left the job and returned home almost as soon as they had arrived.

"Look," said he. "Australia might seem like the answer to many prayers but it is short one vital thing."

"And what's that?" I asked, curious now of course, for I felt the cat was about to be let out of the bag.

"There's no road bowling in Australia." He declared "None whatsoever."

"None!" I shouted. "How do you mean none!"

You see, my dear reader, road bowling scores in West Cork are as common as potholes. They're as common as crows on the ditch or flies in your ointment.

"Well," says he continuing his sorrowful revelation. "There's no road bowling in Australia because the roads are too straight and there's no grass sod to mark your throw."

"And what about cars to wave down and make a fuss about?" I asked in desperation. "There's none of that either," he admitted, with a defeated look in his eye.

"You could be throwing your bowl all day long from Sidney to Adelaide without the fuss of a single car ever appearing."

"But sure, where's the fun in that?" I cried.

"I know," he wailed, admitting defeat.

"But Australia can still offer you a new wife and a new life," he said clutching at straws.

"Yerra, you can keep it," I said, being a man not easily swayed.

Without the opportunity to swing the arm on occasion, and cause consternation for a good measure of the open road, sure there's no point to living.

I told him he could keep his job and his 2,000 cows. For while the pathway to Australia might be paved with gold, for me it's really no good if it doesn't give a fellow the opportunity to become the king of the road.

<p>Senator Daly said there would be greater 'buy-in' by the farming community if there was some economic potential associated with the excess power produced.</p>

Grant rules prevent excess solar energy from being sold off-farm

READ NOW
