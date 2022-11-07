Karen Walsh: I've been a farmer's wife all my life but now find I won't get a pension

Dear Karen,

I have been farming with my husband for the past 40 years. I had a secretarial job before I got married and reared three children (who are all grown up now) and ran a dairy farm with my husband and milked cows.

I applied for the contributory state pension and am being told that I am not entitled to it because I don’t have the required PRSI contributions. My husband is entitled to the contributory pension but I am not. I am shocked.

I farmed alongside him and did as much work as him over the years, along with raising our children. How has this happened? Is there anything I can do?

Dear reader,

Farming is not a typical career or occupation. It is an entire lifestyle. Each family member will contribute to the day-to-day running of the farm, particularly the farmer’s spouse.

The farmer’s spouse often will not receive a direct income for the work they carry out and this can result in situations, many years down the line, when the spouse who has devoted much of their life to helping out on the farm, finds their hard work unrecognised by the Department of Social Protection with regard to a contributory state pension.

While they may have spent most of their working life on the farm, they often find themselves near retirement age and in an extremely vulnerable position.

Anyone aged between 16 and 66 is required to pay Social Insurance (PRSI) contributions if they are self-employed with an annual income from all sources of €5,000 or more.

In return, they may be covered for a contributory pension (SCP) or partial SCP if they achieve sufficient contributions over their life. SCP is not means-tested as opposed to the means-tested non-contributory pension. However, for the spouse rather than the employee of a farmer, this raises a few issues.

The rules of social insurance state that a person who is employed by or assists their husband or wife in the business, but is not a partner of said business, will be excluded from social insurance cover. With a busy farm to look after, farming couples often neglect to put a formal arrangement of partnership in place.

The spouse of a farmer with PRSI cover, in such an instance, will qualify for an increase as a qualified adult under their spouse’s cover. However, this will be a means-tested pension based on her income and assets.

This means that if the Department of Social Protection does not recognise that there is a business partnership in place, then the spouse of a farmer will be entirely reliant on the other spouse’s pension.

That being said, it is possible to retrospectively prove that a partnership has existed. In order to qualify, the Department of Social Protection requires the following criteria to be met:

A written partnership agreement.

A joint business account.

Each partner can write a cheque on the business accounts.

Business accounts and activities are in the joint names of the partners.

Each partner contributes substantially to the business.

Each partner shares the profits and losses of the business.

To those doing business with them, such as suppliers, it is apparent that a partnership exists.

What if there was no formal arrangement?

While these criteria are quite strict it is also possible to apply to have your pension contributions recognised where no formal arrangement of a partnership exists.

In order to do this, you would apply to the Department of Social Protection under the Farm Spouses Scheme.

Under the scheme, you would be required to lodge supporting documentation to show an informal partnership existed including affidavits, joint bank account numbers, herd numbers under joint names and any other relevant evidence to prove that the partnership existed.

Getting a letter from your local Co-op or other suppliers, which confirms which years your spouse was involved with the farm can also be useful.

The PRSI history of each partner must also be considered before venturing into a business partnership and you need to be certain that you are eligible for a contributory pension before making an application.

What should my next step be?

Before engaging with Social Welfare you should assess what rate you can achieve as there are multiple rates of the SCP (some lower than the increase for a qualifying adult).

There could be consequences for your husband’s pension if the farm profits reflected in his name were just higher than the PRSI threshold.

The rate of SCP you get depends on two factors: Firstly, have you achieved the minimum number of contributions and secondly, your average or total contributions.

To get even the lowest rate of SCP you need 10 years of paid contributions before the end of the year when you turn 65 (for self-employed). Your contribution history can be downloaded from the MyGovID website if you have the new social welfare card, or alternatively ring PRSI records section in Buncrana Co. Donegal. (1890)690690.

We would recommend spouses consider entering into a formal written partnership before retirement with a view to applying for a contributory pension.

In tandem with, or in the absence of a formal agreement, we would suggest discussing with your accountant whether it is appropriate to split the profit between spouses on their income tax return(s). Ultimately it is the income tax return that typically generates the Class S contribution towards the SCP.

However, there are many criteria that need to be considered before making the application to the Department of Social Protection, and I would strongly encourage both prospective partners to seek legal and financial advice first.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork, and also the author of 'Farming and the Law'. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie