Farm Finance: Interest rates are on the rise once again

In the latest European Central Bank meeting at the end of October, interest rates notched higher by a further 75 basis points.

In layman's speak, that’s 0.75%. Taken in combination with the other interest rate rises of 0.5% in July and 0.75% in September, the rate at which banks can borrow funds from the ECB is now 2.25%, the highest in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the deposit facility rate - the rate banks can use for overnight deposits with the ECB - has also notched higher to 1.5%.

For borrowers, this has significant implications. Although there hasn’t been significant movement in lending rates on the ground over recent months, it's expected that lenders will start to move higher in the coming months.

Peripheral lenders are likely to be the first to move as they themselves obtain finance on international markets including raising funds through bond issues and will be keen to maintain margin.

High-street banks have the advantage of customer deposits at an effective cost of near zero which provides an internal source of funds for lending which hasn’t experienced the volatility of ECB and bond market hikes.

With ECB deposit facilities also at a decade high, it is only a matter of time before banks start to compete against each other for deposits.

This in itself will increase the cost of internally sourced finance and will result in even more impetus for banks to rise rates for lending.

Financial institutions are sitting on €147bn of household deposits at the end of August according to the Irish Central Bank, and private sector enterprise deposits amounted to a further €175bn, whilst private sector debt amounted to €867bn at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

As such, much of the lending by Irish banks is backed by deposits which have had an ultra-low cost.

Banks may not be able to rely on deposits, to the degree that they have become used to, as customers may be quick to switch savings anywhere they can achieve a meaningful interest rate.

A huge portion of savings is resting in current accounts, much more than had typically been the case over recent decades, where deposits were usually locked up in notice accounts.

The outlook is therefore that seepage will occur in respect of interest rate rises over the coming months both because of the higher costs of sourcing funding through the ECB and on international markets but also as a result of the demands of deposit holders.

What you should do

For those with borrowing be it mortgages, overdrafts or business borrowings, preparation for a higher interest rate environment should start now such that one is not left exposed as interest rates rise.

Strategies that all businesses including farmers should consider include the following; does the business have sufficient liquidity for the coming medium-term period.

For loans which are due to terminate and are typically rolled over and renewed such as credit lines, stocking loans and overdrafts make sure to apply well in advance for renewal as banks will certainly be more active in assessing the appropriateness of renewing such facilities in light of increased interest rates and a potential tightening of the economy which may cause pressures for businesses meeting repayments.

Separately, make sure to abide by existing loan credit terms such as having overdrafts or credit lines cleared for the minimum required period (usually 30 days). Abiding by existing credit terms means your credit rating will support new lending.

Where renewal of debt financing is likely to pose problems businesses should consider what alternative strategies could be employed to shore up any shortfalls such as reduction in stock holding days to free up cashflow, reducing their own credit terms to customers or the sale of non-core assets such as surplus equipment.

Preparing your accounts early and considering preparing interim accounts for the financial year to date will allow you assess where your business profits are heading.

Whilst most farm sector profits are likely to have increased, other supporting businesses may not be performing so well.

Knowing how your accounts are shaping up will give you advance notice of your liquidity requirements and whether your profit trends are likely to support a lending application.

Having accounts prepared bang up to date will also allow one to better prepare business plans based on the reality of the current position.

When is the best time to get an umbrella? before it starts raining. From a financial perspective there’s definitely clouds on the horizon, now is as good a time as any to prepare.