Herd Management: Milking through, drying off and other big late lactation decisions

For much of the summer we were crying out for rain. Well, now we badly need it to stop raining! While there is still a lot of grass on many farms, it is now proving close to impossible to graze it.

Spring-calving dairy herds around the country are fast approaching their dry period, but there is still some milk and profit to be achieved before then.

Many of the same questions continue to be asked each November in these herds:

How long do I need to have cows dry for?

How long do first-calvers need to be dry for?

What dry cow minerals do I need?

What parasite control measures do I need to take?

There are so many decisions to make such as, what dry cow tube and sealer - and what is the withdrawal on the product of choice? This will also have a bearing on the length of the dry period.

How long should I dry cows off for?

Let’s start with the length of the dry period: Milk is very valuable right now, so unnecessarily long dry periods could cost you a lot of money this winter.

Between 50 and 55 days is a sufficient dry period for a mature cow in good body condition, while first calvers will require 15 to 20 days more.

Consider what condition your cows are currently in. If cows are a little under-conditioned, then why not up the feeding between now and dry off so that cows are all being dried off in optimum condition?

Increasing body condition during the dry period lays down fat rather than muscle and results in early lactation cows mobilising that fat rapidly post-calving, increasing the risk of ketosis along with poorer milk quality.

If cows are in good condition, then why do they need any more than 8 weeks dry. Many will even have them dry for a shorter period.

Should I milk through?

Another hot topic is milking through: Does it make economic sense to dry off all cows for the winter when the typical farm calves over a 10-12-week period next spring.

A March-calver dried off in mid-December ends up dry for close to 12 weeks and maybe more. Consider this, a typical dry cow diet this winter will cost close to €2 per day depending on what is being fed and what is available. A typical late lactation milkers diet will cost around €5 to €5.50 per day again depending on ingredient availability and costings.

As a result, the additional feed cost to keep a cow milking is approximately €3.50 per day. At the current milk price between five and six litres will cover the additional feed cost and another litre will cover any associated fixed costs of keeping a cow in milk. So, every litre above seven that the cow is producing is yours.

If we look at each cow that ends up dry for 30 days longer than necessary, if she is doing 15 litres of milk with good solids making 70c per litre then that is €168 additional margin. The obvious reaction from most is, oh I need a break from milking, etc. and I 100% accept this argument.

However, if a large number of cows are dry for 30 days longer than necessary then the additional margin will cover the cost multiple times to pay someone to milk your herd once per day while you continue to do the other milking. That should be food for thought at least!

Cows dry for too long are also more likely to have issues around calving due to being over-conditioned.

Milk performance this year

Many milk producers are reporting that cows have not milked as well in 2022 as they did in previous years. This to a large extent can be put down to the poor April we had when cows were in early lactation and then the very dry spell in July and August.

Both these events depressed dry matter intake and energy resulting in lower performance. In both cases, intervention may have been a little slower due to the hope that conditions would improve, coupled with the cost of the additional supplementation.

Parasite control in dairy herds

A challenge that has emerged this year is a significant parasite burden in dairy herds. Many have realised that the suggestion that mature cows don’t get worms has been dismissed over recent years.

Many herds have reported the need to dose cows for worms up to three times while grazing this year. It will be well worth testing your herd before any dosing strategy is devised this winter.

Many herds now participate in a herd health screening programme through their milk recording service. These tests will indicate the level of antibodies present in your herd fighting against worms and liver fluke.

Discuss these results with your vet and it may also be worth getting them to test dung samples for the presence of rumen fluke before you devise a dosing strategy.

Decisions regarding any dosing will revolve around issues such as timing, target parasites, product withdrawal and method of dosing. Select the method and products that will optimise parasite control and animal performance rather than choosing the easy option.