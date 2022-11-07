Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Once stock go indoors, clean out water troughs regularly. If cattle don’t drink they don’t eat and as a result don’t perform.
- Soil test underperforming paddocks and aim to apply lime where it is required before next season. It is the cheapest fertiliser you can buy.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed if necessary within the first six hours. If you have vaccinated cows then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
- Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to calves Dry suckler’s once soaked up, need to be on bare paddocks or on stronger silages just after drying off to keep control of condition.
- Driving intake must be your priority to boost milk and fertility performance. Consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this as we are now in November and AI season for Autumn 2023 calving.
- Spring-calvers with still 40 to 50 days milking to do will also benefit from being in by night. It will mean they can stay out by day for longer into the winter where grass is available and weather permits.