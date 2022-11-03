Decrease in domestic milk intake this year

Domestic milk intake this year has seen a decrease, new figures from the CSO show.
Intake by creameries and pasteurisers from January to September 2022 was estimated at around 7.3bn litres, a decrease of 19.7m litres or 0.3% when compared with the corresponding period for 2021.
Intake in September 2022 was estimated at 785.4m litres, representing a 1.1% increase when compared with September 2021.
Fat content increased from 4.4% in September 2021 to 4.5% in September 2022.
Protein content also increased from 3.73% to 3.75% over the same period.
Meanwhile, skim milk powder increased by 20.7% from 11,100 tonnes in September 2021 to 13,400 tonnes in September 2022.
Butter production decreased from 26,500 tonnes in September 2021 to 23,700 tonnes in September 2022.
Other figures released by the CSO this week about the sector estimate that milk prices are up 43.3% this year compared to last.
Agricultural output prices, overall, are estimated to increase by 26.4%, the CSO's preliminary figures for the year show.
Meanwhile, farmers have experienced a 34.7% jump in their input prices this year, mainly driven by a 121.3% rise in fertiliser prices and a 42.9% rise in energy.