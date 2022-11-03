Farmers hit with near 35% jump in input prices this year

The projected increase in agricultural input prices in 2022 is estimated to be up by 34.7% on last year.

According to new figures from the CSO, this increase is mainly due to rises in fertilisers (121.3%) and energy prices (42.9%).

Feed prices increased by 28.8%, while seed prices rose by 11.8%.

Findings show that all inputs saw an estimated increase, with the lowest rise of 2.8% in veterinary expenses.

Meanwhile, output prices are estimated to increase by 26.4% in 2022.

This increase is driven by increases in milk prices of 43.3% and cereal prices of 40.7%.

Increases are seen in all output categories, with the lowest rises of 1.3% for fruit and vegetables, and 2.4% for sheep.

The price for cattle is estimated to have risen by 17.6% this year, pigs by 15.4%, and poultry by 4.4%.

Commenting on today's publication, CSO statistician Grzegorz Głaczyński said that these preliminary estimates of the terms of trade show a decrease of 6.2% when compared with the previous year.

"The preliminary agricultural input price index grew in all categories, with significant increases in fertilisers and energy when compared with 2021," Mr Głaczyński added.

No signs of prices easing

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue acknowledged that there are "currently no signs of fertiliser prices easing much" in the short to medium term, as prices are "being driven by a number of factors, including global demand".

"Since the invasion started, we have taken a number of measures, valued at €91m altogether to assist the sector," Mr McConalogue said.

These measures included €56m for the fodder support package, €20m in two separate packages for the pig sector, and €12m for the tillage sector.