‘Simple’ habit changes can help to reduce winter burglary risk

Farmers have been urged to prepare for a seasonal increase in burglary incidents, as the perpetrators take advantage of the earlier nights, according to Sgt Graham Kavanagh.

During the winter, Sgt Kavanagh said that most of this activity occurs between 5pm and 10pm.

In recent years, as a result of the pandemic, incidents “did greatly reduce”, he told the Irish Farmers’ Association’s recent rural crime prevention webinar.

“The one thing that caused them to reduce was that we were nearly all at home, and occupancy is a great deterrent; making the place look as occupied or being occupied is a great deterrent in itself.”

And while he said that “it’s nobody’s fault” that these crimes are committed, other than that of the criminal, Sgt Kavanagh added that the risks of rural burglary cases can be “greatly reduced” through changed habits.

“People assume that it’s going to cost them money to stop things happening, and occasionally there are scenarios we would recommend spending money which would greatly reduce a crime taking place,” he continued.

“But it’s habit changes, the simple things we do that cost nothing that can greatly reduce that for us.”

Sgt Kavanagh said that to ‘lock up and light up’ is an effective method, but he also acknowledged the challenges around energy prices at the moment.

“Most burglars are opportunists, they don’t want to be seen, they’ll target easier properties,” he said.

“Lighting works and I would encourage people to continue using lighting as one of the measures to make your property less inviting whether it’s the farmyard or around the home.”

Calls for additional Garda patrols

Meanwhile, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee for a commitment to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime.

This comes as farmers across the country are “dealing with the recurring problem of gangs with ‘lurcher’ dogs” coming onto private lands and working farms, “threatening livestock”, the IFA said.

According to the IFA, during a recent incident in Co Tipperary, a farmer close to his home encountered men with dogs “lamping on his land”.

“Their vehicle was blocking the lane and when he engaged with them, he was badly beaten and left concussed. His injuries included facial lacerations and fractured ribs,” the association said.

As a result of these types of events, community meetings have been called around the country and hundreds of people have attended to express fear for their safety.

More than 250 farmers attended a recent meeting in Adare, Co Limerick.

“The meetings hear calls for additional Garda patrols and the need for more visibility of Gardai,” Mr Rushe said.

“Despite assurances that recruitment is ongoing, the failure to get enough replacements for those retiring is leading to gaps in resources.”