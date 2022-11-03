‘Simple’ habit changes can help to reduce winter burglary risk

Meanwhile, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee for a commitment to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime.
This comes as farmers across the country are “dealing with the recurring problem of gangs with ‘lurcher’ dogs” coming onto private lands and working farms, “threatening livestock”, the IFA said.
According to the IFA, during a recent incident in Co Tipperary, a farmer close to his home encountered men with dogs “lamping on his land”.
“Their vehicle was blocking the lane and when he engaged with them, he was badly beaten and left concussed. His injuries included facial lacerations and fractured ribs,” the association said.
As a result of these types of events, community meetings have been called around the country and hundreds of people have attended to express fear for their safety.
More than 250 farmers attended a recent meeting in Adare, Co Limerick.
“The meetings hear calls for additional Garda patrols and the need for more visibility of Gardai,” Mr Rushe said.
“Despite assurances that recruitment is ongoing, the failure to get enough replacements for those retiring is leading to gaps in resources.”