Efficient beef finishing in the Fermanagh lakelands

David farms in partnership with his son Neil, who helps keep things running while he is on duty for meetings with industry stakeholders.
“I’m generally about the yard for an hour or two in the morning with a little earpiece in - the phone never stops, but that’s the role of the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union,” he said.
“Peter, who joined us on a work placement has scarcely seen me because I am always in and away again to something else.
“I’ve become almost a part-time farmer — that gets maybe an hour in the morning. Some evenings I might get an hour. And if I can’t, which is frequent, Saturday is looked forward to.
“There’s normally a list on Saturday - and I always overestimate what I can achieve and I’ll probably never get to the bottom of it: There’s sheep that have been bought recently that need vaccinated, there are some young calves that need to be dehorned, and I can just see there will be a list for this weekend and then I’ll be off in London from Monday until Wednesday.”
Has been in the job six months, but one of his biggest frustrations has been rumbling on for more than six years.
“My biggest gripe with the BVD situation is that in 2016 and ‘17 I sat on the beef and lamb committee as an ordinary punter representing the South-west Fermanagh group, and we argued at that meeting successfully that we needed the same rules as they had in the South of Ireland; in other words, that herds would be closed if they didn’t get rid of PIs, that neighbours will have been informed,” he said.
“We knew that some farmers will see the need to do this and will do it, but there are always those who need the carrot and the stick - and we made that argument to the department. And then government closed down, and the civil servants told us they couldn’t do anything without a minister’s authority.
“The very first meeting we had with Edwin Poots [Northern Ireland’s Agriculture Minister until this week], we had a list of 10 points and five of them were about animal health - BVD obviously being one of them.
“We argued it time and time again because a vet from Animal Health Ireland had explained to us very clearly what they were doing in the South and the mistakes they had made.
“We had no reason to make the same mistakes, but our department did not act. And of course, in September, the South of Ireland achieved BVD-free status and that has had huge implications for the industry in Northern Ireland.
“We were told, ‘Sure what farmer would keep a PI calf?’ But he doesn’t keep it, he sells it on and then someone else gets stuck with it and there are innocent people who have been caught very badly by it. Unfortunately, the figures for BVD are going in the wrong direction - albeit they are still much lower than where they were.”
He said one farmer nearby had unknowingly bought a PI calf, and ended up losing all of his own stock as a result.
“Those are the type of people I am here to defend,” he said.