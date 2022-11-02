Place orders for spring fertiliser now - or risk missing out

The risks around fertiliser availability became clear when Tirlán (Glanbia Co-op) warned it could not guarantee supply to customers in the first half of 2023 unless they commit in advance to the purchase.

Customers must agree to a contract setting out the product, agreed tonnage, price and an approximate date for delivery next spring.

Milk suppliers will be offered interest-free credit on deferred payment spread evenly across milk supplies in April, May, June, and July, 2023. Grain suppliers will also be offered deferred payment with interest-free credit.

No customer will be allowed to contract for more than half of their annual fertiliser requirements with the deferred payment option.

Customers must commit to a fertiliser contract at least eight to 10 weeks before the fertiliser is required.

Tirlán will continue to offer farmers who wish to secure product for immediate payment the opportunity to do so.

But fertiliser has become so expensive that confidence around importing large quantities is low, unless significant demand comes through from the farm and agri-retail levels.

As a result, the level of stock held in Ireland recently dropped to below-normal levels.

Hence the moves by retailers to explore fertiliser purchase options for farmers, with commitments on pricing and payment timelines, to counter the additional risk associated with high-value transactions.

Such moves are understandable against a background of total 2022 fertiliser sales expected to be approximately 20% lower than 2021. Sales of Nitrogen (N) fell by about 20%, and Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K) fell by about 30%, compared with 2021.

Seán Molloy, Chief Ingredients and Agri Officer at Tirlán, said: “We will not be in a position to guarantee supply of fertiliser to customers during the first half of 2023 unless a customer engages in this contract approach. It is vital that we plan our fertiliser purchases now to ensure supply in spring 2023.”

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee (tasked by the government to assist farmers through the current high inflation and supply pressures) has also highlighted the importance of securing supplies early, amid potential fertiliser supply chain challenges in 2023.

Committee chairman Mike Magan, said: “We want to ensure that we don’t have a situation where a farmer needing to apply fertiliser next year will not be able to source it.”

The committee advised farmers to commit now to secure 20-30% of their annual fertiliser requirement. They should source P fertiliser for spring 2023 as soon as possible.

Ireland needs only less than 0.5% of global fertiliser usage, but availability has been damaged by the war in Ukraine, high gas prices, and sanctions on Russian oligarchs (especially P fertiliser availability, because 70% came from Russian companies).

Up to 70% of Europe's fertiliser manufacturing was closed down temporarily due to high prices for the gas used as a raw material. But gas prices recently fell to a three-month low.

It comes as one of the biggest EU manufacturers, Azoty, brought its fertiliser capacity back onstream. It has cut prices and said its nitrogen fertiliser is now the cheapest in the EU, but warned the gas market may change overnight, and it may again halt or cut fertiliser production.

There are efforts at the EU level to make the fertiliser industry less externally dependent, while exploring ways to make EU farmers less dependent on fertilisers.

But farmer organisations point to the EU's import duties on fertilisers and say they should be scrapped, while there is a risk of shortages on the European market.

Only imports of potassium are duty-free, as well as fertiliser imports from North African countries with an EU free trade agreement.

Farmers also say the EU could help with a temporary derogation from the 170 kg/ha limit of for nitrogen from manure.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently said there were no signs of fertiliser prices easing much in the short to medium term. According to the most recent CSO agricultural price report, in the 12 months to August 2022 fertiliser costs are up almost 130%.

Analysis by his Department revealed approximate prices in August of €850 per tonne for CAN, €960 for urea, €950 for 27-2.5-5, and €950 for 18-6-12.