Rachel Martin: Taking a calf to school for the day was a good lesson for all

I'll tell you what, for the first time in many months, something gave me the biggest smile this week as I was scrolling through social media.

The wee blue birdie doesn't often bring much joy onto my screen these days, but this week I chuckled as he showed me how one school had a 'show and tell' day with a difference.

When young Georgina Hynes from Aherla, Co Cork, was asked to bring something into school for a "show your talent day" she wasn't content with bringing in a musical instrument or sports gear.

Instead, the young lassie, fresh from helping at this year's National Dairy Show, decided she wanted to demonstrate for her class what she learned as a young handler - and of course, in order to really do justice to her skills, she would need to take her favourite show heifer to school for the day.

The whole thing made me smile for a number of reasons - first of all, that here was a young lassie with my kind of spirit! And secondly, a warm nostalgia for my own time in the show ring and things I've learned from it.

Growing up in Co Down, when I wasn't out helping with the cows, or prepping my calves for shows, I was drawing them in art class or on my folders - I think I even had the whole herd doodled in biro across my leverarches at one point.

It's not always easy being the muck and wellies farm girl in a big town or school, and sometimes even the most passionate of us can feel the need to conform, so I'm glad that Georgina was encouraged and supported in showing off her skills.

I think society often assumes that these lessons can only come from sport, but I'd argue that the heuristic aspect of farm life makes it a life-long learning process and one where the lessons really stick with you.

There is something about working with machinery or an animal, that if you don't respect it has the very real strength and potential to hurt you, that is hard to replicate with a ball or sliotar.

I mightn't fit into my whites anymore, but I can attest that many of the lessons that have really stuck with me were learned in the showring ...and the weeks leading up to it - and unfortunately, I've still got the wonky toes and scars to prove it.

Getting an animal show-ready requires:

Persistence: It takes a lot of time to get an animal to build trust in you; showing is no 'leave it until the night before' jobby.

Responsibility: Your heifer certainly won't do very well if she has died of starvation; show animals will need to be bedded, fed and watered every day - often the responsibility of the young handler - and don't forget, those pens won't graip themselves out - which itself is a lesson in hard graft!

Resilience: If you know, you know - prepare for lots of soldiering on with sore toes, and trying to never let go of the rope... need I say any more?

Timeliness: My sister and I were always getting told off for this one, but classes move in and out of the ring quickly - and if you're late, you'll miss your big moment.

Professional presentation: There are two parts to any show team and there's no point having your calf scrubbed up and sparkling if your tie isn't even straight.

Finally, one of the hardest lessons, can be to win with grace and lose with dignity. Always be kind and supportive to your fellow exhibitors and enjoy the experience.

In my opinion, a lot more can be learned from finishing at the bottom end of the line-up than the top.

Of course, a young one starting out isn't going to win Supreme Champion at the National Dairy Show, but as young Paul Murphy last week showed, with a lot of hard work and graft, you don't need to be born into a top show herd to aim high. You can read Paul's story on Irishexaminer.com/farming in our National Dairy Show hub.

Back to Aherla, I'm sure the experience at school this week will have sparked some curiosity about farming in many of the other pupils. So well done to Georgina - a true 'agvocate' if ever I saw one. I just hope the calf didn't leave too much of a mess for the teachers!

You can read more about the Hynes' experiences showing at the National Dairy Show for the first time as Paula, Georgina's mother, writes for us on P4.