Farmers ordered to house all poultry over bird flu risk

Poultry farmers have been ordered to house all poultry due to the risk of bird flu.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that all poultry and captive birds in possession must be confined in a secure building to which wild birds or other animals do not have access.

These regulations are being introduced as a precautionary measure and come into force on November 7.

This measure is being taken against a background of the confirmation of disease in wild birds along the coast since July, increasing risk levels due to colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours, as well as recent confirmation of disease in a wild bird inland.

Most recently, avian influenza was confirmed in a dead swan in Co Cavan this week.

In addition, two outbreaks have been reported in captive bird flocks in coastal areas of counties Dublin and Wicklow where HPAI H5N1 had been confirmed previously in wild birds.

These findings highlight an increasing risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and by extension, the poultry industry, the department said.

Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have also been identified in poultry flocks in Great Britain and a number of other European countries in recent weeks.

Previous regulations

The Department of Agriculture previously introduced regulations on September 19 making it mandatory for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt enhanced biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds.

The department said it is important to note that housing is a support to biosecurity, "not an alternative", and that stringent biosecurity "remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease".

Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The department said it continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders.

No risk to humans

The department said that there is no evidence of risk to humans associated with consumption of poultry or poultry products, and that properly cooked poultry products, including meat and eggs, are safe to eat.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk of infection to humans is considered to be very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick or dead wild birds to the Regional Veterinary Office or notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine through its Avian Influenza Wild Bird App.

An early warning system is in place with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Association of Regional Game Councils with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds.

Clinical signs that poultry keepers should look for in their birds include a swollen head, discolouration of neck and throat, loss of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea and fewer eggs laid – although these vary between species of bird.