€14k/acre sought for quality tillage land near Cork City

Aerial marked view of the 36-acre farm at Curra, Innishannon, Co Cork.

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

A 36-acre farm just north of the N71 and approximately 15km southwest of Cork City is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

The holding is in an area that has become one of the most sought-after agricultural zones of Munster in recent years, so there should be a good level of interest in it.

“We’ve got a good level of enquiries so far,” confirms selling agent Ernest Forde of the farm which is currently in tillage use. “There’s a lot of local interest too, which is a good sign... but it is very good land.”

The property doesn’t have direct public road frontage but the access is an uncomplicated right-of-way lane straight off the R589 that runs through the villages of Ballinhassig and Halfway. The lands are between the villages of Crossbarry and Halfway, approximately 1km from the former and 4km from the latter.

There is a wide variety in the interests of people interested in the farm so far, according to the selling agents. With a property of this size, it can often be the case that it will attract people from every spectrum of farming but with local dairy farming a dominant sector in the area, it’s no surprise that many of those expressing an interest are from this cash-rich area of agriculture.

“Apart from local dairy operators, we’ve been getting interest from farther afield too,” says Ernest, “such as the likes of Skibbereen.”

The property is being guided at €14,000 per acre. It’s a level that should be achievable given the way that land prices have been going locally. Furthermore, the land is in an area renowned for high yields and the lands are currently under maize and fodder beet.

“All the land is used there,” says Ernest. “There’s no waste at all... it’s in an area where land is seldom up for sale too. We don’t have an offer on it yet but I’d imagine we will get one fairly soon.”

