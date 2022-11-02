56-acre farm on the Boyne expecting over €12k/acre

Aerial marked view of the 56-acre farm for sale outside Trim, Co Meath.

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 14:05
Conor Power

Coming up for public auction on Tuesday, November 22, is an attractive 56-acre farm near Trim, County Meath.

The property enjoys a location in Bellewstown on the banks of the River Boyne and is being auctioned simultaneously online and live at the offices of the selling agents Raymond Potterton & Co in Navan.

“The farm is on a particularly attractive and meandering part of the Boyne between Trim and the Boyne Valley Bridge,” says selling agent Stephen Barry. “It has been in tillage use for the last three or four years and it resulted in a large crop of maize being taken off it in the last two weeks.”

The land, says Stephen, is all of top quality with the fertility level to be expected of land next to the River Boyne. The farm has an impressive 450 metres of road frontage along its flanks, giving it excellent all-round access.

Part of the 56-acre farm for auction outside Trim, Co Meath.
With a run-up to a public auction, interest levels can be notoriously difficult to gauge, with few potential buyers willing to reveal their hands too soon. However, Stephen is encouraged by the level of interest so far:

“It’s in a popular area,” says Stephen, “which is also an area where the land is almost exclusively very good. So there are good farmers in the area, and there would want to be something very wrong if there wasn’t good strong interest in it.”

The hybrid mixture of online and live auction is a formula that has worked very well, Stephen says. The online auction was something forced upon them during the Covid Lockdown period but he says that it’s a trend that farmers have taken to.

“We’ve found that a lot of farmers really like it,” says Stephen. “It gives them a level of anonymity for a start... I love live auctions – they’re a local-history event and very popular and there’s a level of entertainment to it all, but the online has been a very useful addition to the practice.”

The price expectation of ‘north of €670,000 (€12,000/acre)’ seems a little conservative for this prime land but one never knows what will happen at a live auction.

Waterford farm guiding €15k an acre expected to garner interest

Farmers ordered to house all poultry over bird flu risk Farmers ordered to house all poultry over bird flu risk
42 farms sign up for Guinness regenerative ag pilot 42 farms sign up for Guinness regenerative ag pilot
herd of Friesian cattle Dairy farmers in a 'panicked situation' ahead of 2023 cow banding 
<p>Only farmers who have been accepted into the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme are eligible to apply for the 2023 scheme.</p>

€30m Fodder Support Scheme launched for 2023

