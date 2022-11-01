Lamb trade: Producers weigh up returns from extra feed

For producers, it has become a delicate balance between losing out on returns for poorly finished lambs or adding in the high cost of concentrates.
There is no overall change in the quoted prices for the lambs at the factories for this week.

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 15:30
Martin Ryan

It may be good news for producers that the price has stabilised, while disappointing that there is, as yet, no lift in the trade coming.

The quoted price for the lambs is 600 cents/kg across the country in general, with one processor holding at 610 cents/kg and the bonus for quality to be added to these prices.

The processors are indicating interest in supplies of well-finished lambs which they are pointing out are not as plentiful as usual. While it has been a good autumn for grass growth, the decline in the numbers of well-finished lambs is being attributed to the drop off in meal feeding at finishing by producers, in reaction to the almost doubling in cost this year.

For the producers, it has become a delicate balance between losing out on returns for poorly finished lambs or adding in the high cost of concentrates in the hope that it would pay its way in the returns.

Some improvement in prices is hoped for over the coming weeks as the build-up to the festive season gets under way, but processors may confine any increase to the better-finished lambs which are experiencing the greatest scarcity.

The usual Monday live sales at the marts did not take place this week due to the Bank Holiday. The trade continued firm at the live sales up to the weekend with the prices holding steady and supplies on offer reported to be light at many centres.

