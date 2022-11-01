Beef markets: Prices wind back with the clocks

The finishers of beef animals for the factories may be excused for the feeling that more than the clocks have reverted to 'old time' from the beginning of the month as the prices tighten.

Most of the intake of steers for this week is on a base of 450 cents/kg, with the factories reporting supply more than adequate to meet their requirements for a market under pressure to find customers for the more expensive cuts.

It is a similar pattern for the heifers which have dipped to a base of 455 cents/kg. Suppliers trying to negotiate for extra are meeting with strong resistance and limited success in their endeavours this week.

Prices for the other main categories have also tightened. The young bulls are holding on par with the equivalent grade or marginally strong with R's at 450-455 cents/kg, while the R-grade cow prices have dropped to 440 cents/kg after a record run on prices for the year to date.

The strength of supply is undermining any dealing power in the hands of the producers to negotiate on price as the processors show their determination to hold the line against conceding to the pressure.

The actual average base price being returned to producers, inclusive of any relevant bonus payments has dropped by 80 cents/kg since mid-June which means that for the typical animal more than 120kg live weight gain has gone without payment due to the price cut.

Actual average base prices being paid by the factories, as compiled by the Department of Agriculture show an average base for steers in mid-June of 560 cents/kg which has dropped to 479 cents/kg as of mid-October.

It is a similar trend for the heifers with the base average dropping from 564 cents/kg to 484 cents/kg over the same period.

Factoring the decline into reality for the finisher it adds up to a reduction in return for a typical lorry load of finished cattle of close to €6,500.

Coming on the back of the high cost of bought-in forward stores in 2022, plus the rocket in the cost of the production inputs this year, it has seriously eroded the margins.

Of course, the processors can with justice point out that beef prices have remained well ahead of 2021, which is certainly of benefit, but has to be put into context with the unprecedented additional costs which finishers have been experiencing this year.