New Nuffield chair and conference line-up announced

Stamullen dairy farmer Joe Leonard has been announced as the new chair for Nuffield Ireland.

The Co Meath man was a Nuffield Scholar in 2014 and has been a member of the board of Nuffield Ireland for five years. He succeeds Karen Brosnan who has held the role since 2019. The appointment was announced along with the line-up for the 2022 Nuffield Ireland conference which takes place in the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Mr Leonard joined the family dairy business in the 1990s and now farms 600 dairy cows in a partnership. He was awarded the 2014 Nuffield Ireland Scholarship where he explored the area of stress management and investigated ways to identify stress triggers on farms.

Speaking following his election, Mr Leonard said: “With so much antagonistic and polarised debate on how agriculture can adequately address the enormous climate challenge, our farmers are experiencing huge amounts of additional stress and it is very difficult to see a way forward.

"Never before has leadership been more important in order to meet our country's climate obligations in a realistic way.

"I believe that Nuffield Ireland has a role to play in helping to encourage reconciliation on both sides of the debate in order to encourage all parties to work together in developing solutions. We need to encourage a balanced dialogue in order to focus on action and ensure the sustainability of our agricultural sector, from an environmental, but also economic and mental wellbeing perspective.”

Annual Conference

This year's Nuffield Ireland annual conference theme 'Moving way beyond greenwashing: developing solutions for a ‘net positive’ agriculture', will encourage a proactive debate on a sustainable future for agriculture.

The event will feature a panel discussion hosted by 2003 scholar Geoff Dooley, including Thomas Duffy, dairy farmer and vice-president of CEJA; Gillian O’Sullivan, dairy farmer and veterinarian; Helen Sheridan, Associate Professor Agricultural Ecology, UCD School of Agriculture; Kevin Burkum, CCO Global Dairy Platform; and Oisín Coughlan, director of Friends of the Earth.

Attendees will also hear presentations from the returning 2021 Nuffield Scholars: