Border farmers fear another stalemate in the North

The president of the North’s farmers union has warned of dire consequences for the region’s agricultural industry, should the political stalemate at Stormont not be resolved.

The last time Stormont shutdown, several important decisions – including Northern Ireland’s heavily anticipated TB plan – were put on the back burner during the three-year stalemate. During this time the disease reached its worst rate in more than 15 years, costing both farmers and the Department millions in culled animals, loss of agricultural productivity and compensation.

It’s feared this time around, issues remaining in the Northern Ireland Protocol and action to tackle BVD will fall between the cracks as the doors are closed at the house on the hill.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on his farm in Florebordencecourt, Co Fermanagh, around four miles from the border with Co Cavan, Ulster Farmers’ Union president David Brown said that while the Northern Ireland Protocol was helping some parts of the agricultural industry, such as the cross-border trade of milk, it was crucial “repairs” to the bits that aren’t working.

“Practical things like the livestock movements, veterinary medicines, plant protection products, seed potatoes – all of those are practical things which are impacting on individual farms. Of course, if a specific thing is affecting you it becomes your sole focus,” he said.

“We need resolutions to the things that aren’t working, and I genuinely believe all of the politicians in Stormont recognise that.

“[The Protocol] is working from the point of view that we need access to the EU market as much as we need access to the GB market - and that market access is top of the list, as an exporting country, with a population of 1.9 million, producing food for 10 million with much of which going to Britain. However, much of that also goes beyond Britain; it goes to Europe.” Mr Brown outlined instances where farmers had been unable to bring purchased stock home to their farms because of new rules over livestock movements caused by the divergence in agricultural standards and said that farmers in the North found themselves in “no man’s land” when it came to securing access to certain veterinary medicines and pesticides.

One example included a product used by vegetable growers to control aphids: one of the active ingredients in the product was banned by the EU, meaning it could not be used in Northern Ireland because it falls under the EU Regulatory zone.

“They could still use it in GB. However, when our farmers tried to use what they use in the South instead, what they discovered they were in no man’s land because what they use in the South isn’t licenced by the Chemical Regulation Division in the UK,” Mr Brown said.

“The same applies to veterinary medicines as well; if it’s not licenced by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate, we can’t use it.” Some growers have even half-jokingly suggested resorting to smuggling products over the border via car.

However, Mr Brown warned against this, stressing that the rigorous testing conducted on agri-food produce means traces of banned or unlicensed products would be detected, and they would lose the value of the entire crop.

“The problem with that particular product is that it could not be licenced for use in Northern Ireland because we are under the EU regulatory zone, and yet when we went to use in the South, we cannot use that either. Farmers have been saying to me if they cannot stop the aphids from destroying their crops – which cost tens of thousands to put into the ground – they just won’t be able to grow them,” he said.