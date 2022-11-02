New EU-wide TB testing rules to come into effect

From February 1, 2023, cows of all ages, and males over 36 months that are moving farm-to-farm or through a mart must have been TB tested in the previous six months and must also be moving from a herd that has been tested in the past six months.

If they do not fulfil both these requirements, they must be tested either within the 30 days prior to movement or the 30 days after movement into the new herd.

The responsibility to ensure animals are tested in compliance with these requirements ultimately rests with the purchaser of the animals.

Animals that require a test in the 30 days after movement will be restricted immediately to the herd into which they have moved. They cannot move from this herd other than directly to slaughter. But once the animal tests clear in the 30 days allowed, restrictions on the animal will be automatically lifted.

After the initial 30 days, if the animal is still alive and has not been tested, the herd will be automatically restricted, and no cattle will be allowed move off the farm except directly to slaughter.

Herds thus restricted may be allowed to move animals in and to move out calves less than six weeks old. but these calves are not eligible for export, while the herd remains restricted.

After 60 days, if the animals in question have not been tested, the whole herd will be scheduled for a TB test. This, in effect, means farmers purchasing animals that require a 30-day post-movement test will have up to 60 days to test or slaughter these animals without any further implications.

These new TB regulations are directly applicable across all EU member states and are mandatory, following implementation of new EU Animal Health Law Regulations.

Second phase

No date has yet been set for implementation of the second phase, which will see the same requirements applied to all animals over the age of six weeks.

However, according to the Department of Agriculture, most animals being moved currently satisfy the requirements, and no additional testing will be required.

Herd owners selling or buying animals can time their annual herd test to coincide with the sale or purchase of animals. If a herd owner wishes to re-schedule their annual herd test to an earlier date, to facilitate the sale or purchase of animals, they should contact their Regional Veterinary Office.

Herd owners may test those animals that have been moved in as part of their annual herd test, or as part of any other department-paid test where one is scheduled for completion (contiguous tests or post de-restriction check tests).

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said most actions set out under the current TB strategy have either been implemented or are advancing well towards implementation.

He said the Bovine TB Stakeholders Forum has recently agreed to implement further actions and discussions were ongoing on the implementation of these actions.

Badger vaccination

At a recent Bovine TB Stakeholder Forum Implementation Working Group meeting, the badger protection scheme was discussed, a partnership with farmers to deploy cages on their land to capture badgers and vaccinate them. The procurement process is currently ongoing for this.

Recruitment challenges and vacancies in the wildlife programme were also discussed. The number of badgers captured to date in culling zones is 3,493, down 400 from last year. The number of badgers captured in vaccination zones to date is 4,582, down 20 from last year.

A badger activity app (badger-sett.apps.rho) can be used to notify the Department of Agriculture of possible badger sett locations to assist the department in the eradication of bovine TB.