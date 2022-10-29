Pippa was right, the horse is a winner

Well, I never thought I'd see the day when I'd be saying Pippa was right.

But she was, and so here I am today flushed with embarrassment, boiling over with remorse, on bended knee, apologising for being such a terrible fool.

When Pippa Hackett, a few months back encouraged us all in the beef game to look at the horse instead of the belching bullock in an effort, not only to diversify but to remove harmful emissions from the air, we all laughed. We thought she was talking through her riding cap.

We thought she was like a modern-day Marie Antoinette, encouraging us to eat cake after our bread had run out.

Well, when seven-year-old steeplechaser Hewick romped home for Shark Hanlon ahead of Noah And the Arc at Fair Hills New Jersey last Saturday evening, the laughing stopped.

The Irish-trained Hewick, purchased a few years ago for a mere €850 (the price of a couple of bullocks) won the American Grand National in style, netting $160,000 for the owner.

Having won the Galway Plate during the summer and some other big race at Sandown earlier in the year, the horse is now being tipped as a major contender for the Gold Cup in Cheltenham next year!

The bullet of a horse is positively allergic to coming second. A horse's rear end is a sight seldom viewed by Hewick as he edges closer to yet another victory.

The victories just keep on mounting up and the money just keeps rolling in.

"Forget about your bullocks," as dear old Pippa might say, "and take a punt on the horse". Why didn't we listen?

As I look out my window this morning on a dirty day in October, do you know what I see?

I see nothing more than my own reflection on the glass pane. The reflection of a loser.

The reflection of a man who belly laughed at the greatest bit of advice ever given by a government junior minister.

When Pippa proposed the idea that we should take notice of the galloping mare, we should have stopped in our tracks, dropped our buckets, changed our boots and rushed out to purchase a riding crop, bridle and stirrup.

Can you imagine me today in the winner's enclosure, with a victory laurel resting gracefully around my neck and I being showered with kisses and congratulatory gestures of every variety?

"Three cheers for Lehane!" would come the cry from the merry mob as they lifted me high, perhaps onto the back of the winning horse himself.

But alas, instead, here I am today with bullocks. Having paid no heed to Pippa's proposal, I purchased a hand full of bovine misfits again this summer.

Cattle who fart like crazy and who could very easily blow a hole in my bank account also before they are finished. The €850 that could have purchased a winner like Hewick instead got me the rogues gallery of cattle I see before me now.

Five narrow bullocks with backs like razors and with more Jersey blood in them than old Bergerac.

If I make the price of a pint from my adventures in beef for 2022, I'll be doing better than I planned.

And to think, if I had gone with the horse, I could have found a winner like Hewick and would now be continually savouring victory.

Alas, I remain as poor as a church mouse, tormented with regrets, and pondering what might have been.

Pippa, your utterances will never be ignored again.

The horse was the answer, but alas, most never knew because we simply weren't at the races.