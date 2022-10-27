Dairy farmers in a 'panicked situation' ahead of 2023 cow banding 

"The changes under the nitrates will directly hit farmers' incomes and it is simply unacceptable the way farmers are being treated on this matter."
Dairy farmers "have not been given the required information to make decisions for 2023".

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 17:07
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Dairy farmers are in a "panicked situation" ahead of 2023 as they call for nitrates cow banding to be suspended.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association president Pat McCormack has called on the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Minister for Agriculture to suspend the band rates that are to be introduced from 2023 under new nitrates rules.

Mr McCormack said that the system "is not sufficiently prepared to implement the new regime in 2023 and farmers have not been sufficiently informed of the impending changes".

With two months left in 2022, Mr McCormack said that dairy farmers "have not been given the required information to make decisions for 2023", decisions that will "have a major impact on their future in dairy farming". 

"The changes under the nitrates will directly hit farmers' incomes and it is simply unacceptable the way farmers are being treated on this matter," Mr McCormack said.

'Panicked situation'

He said that the ICMSA has been receiving calls from dairy farmers in a "panicked situation where they are being informed for the first time by their advisors that they will have to reduce cow numbers in 2023, or get additional land". 

"This is simply not good enough," Mr McCormack said. 

"The suggestion that farmers may be placed in band three and will have to prove otherwise shows a complete lack of respect for family dairy farmers.

"If the ministers are serious about bringing farmers with them, they should immediately suspend cow banding for 2023, develop a proper and fair regime following proper consultation with farmer representatives, and allow farmers sufficient time to adjust their farming practices if required."

Execution Time: 0.239 s