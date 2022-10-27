The agriculture sector must "work hard to provide pathways for young people to enter", Macra na Feirme has stressed.

Speaking at this week's Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food the marine, Macra national president John Keane said that in order to ensure sustainability of the sector into the future, it is paramount that barriers that exist currently to the entry of young people are addressed.

"It cannot be the case that the only viable route to farming is via your parents or a blood relative who is a landowner," Mr Keane told the committee.

"It is comparable to saying that a young person can only become a mechanic if their parents are the owner of a garage.

"Limited access to a small number of people will do little to ensuring the long-term viability and growth of all rural areas."

Barriers

The main barriers outlined by Mr Keane include: access to land; access to affordable secured finance; support and knowledge transfer; lifestyle; and changing policy environment.

"Addressing the barriers is no quick fix," Mr Keane continued.

"Land access remains a huge challenge for young people.

"Greater support for the land mobility service is required and greater security is needed for older farmers to step back from farming and remain financially secure.

"With land prices increasing at rates we have not seen for decades, significant investment is needed in supporting young people to become competitive in the sector."

In regards to affordable finance, Mr Keane said that the need to invest in infrastructure, livestock, and management tools on many farms "is extensive and expensive".

"Many young people who have had a limited track record with financial institutions find it very difficult to access finance," Mr Keane continued.

"Therefore, a specific low-cost finance option specifically tailored for young farmers must be established in order to facilitate the option for finance."

He added that for many years, Macra has outlined the need for a succession scheme, "which applies to the needs for older farmers as well as providing financial security for them".

Diversification

While there are challenges, Mr Keane said there are many opportunities that exist across the farming landscape in Ireland.

To take advantage of these opportunities, "flexible tailored support" and "sound policy" is needed.

Macra is seeking targeted investment in diversification areas that can offer income for farmers, while also having an environmental and social benefit.

The areas in which the organisation sees opportunity but a lack of investment and creation of pathways include on-farm energy production; anaerobic digestion; agri-tourism; production of energy crops; high nutrient use efficiency farm systems models; and organic farming models driven by market demand.

"In order to realise these opportunities, we need a complete rethink of policy," Mr Keane told the committee.

"The constant push for reduction of production and restriction without inclusion of efficiency is a policy fundamentally flawed.

"Where there is opportunity in the sector, there is no point in slowly closing the door."

Macra has called for all forthcoming policy instruments to be assessed to ascertain their impact on generational renewal.

"Just as it is the norm to assess the environmental impact it must now become the norm to assess the impact of all policies on young people in the sector and entering the sector," its submission to the Oireachtas said.

"Schemes that support exclusion or reduction will do nothing to support the next generation or to generate opportunities for young people to enter farming."

Largest threat to Irish agriculture

Mr Keane described generational renewal as the "largest threat to Irish agriculture".

"Unless we continuously develop generational renewal, the future for agriculture in Ireland is non-existent," he added.

"With the age profile of farmers continually decreasing, with the proportion of young farmers entering the industry waned.

"There needs to be urgent remedial action taken."

In his written statement to the committee, Mr Keane said it is "not ageist to suggest that the youth are the early adopters in technology and science", which is "needed now more than ever before".

"The science is being constantly developed, for this to make a difference we need a workforce that will both embrace the science and implement what is needed to fulfil our commitments," he said.

"The status quo is not an option, this will result in an ever-decreasing number of young people entering the industry.

"We are in dire need of an intervention that will turn the tide on the age profile of farming in Ireland."