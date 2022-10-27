Suckler sector 'vital' to economic wellbeing of rural Ireland

The suckler sector is "vital" to the economic wellbeing of rural Ireland, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association has said.

INHFA vice president Micheal McDonnell has stressed the need to protect the sector, saying that "any further decline won’t just impact on the farmers, but risks undermining the economic wellbeing of many rural communities".

"Our suckler sector is under serious threat due to ongoing demands to reduce cow numbers in order to deliver on the climate change targets," Mr McDonnell said.

"This need is taking precedence over everything else including reasoned discussion on the benefits of suckler farming from a socio-economic and environmental perspective."

With suckler farming dominant in many parts of the country where other farming options are not realistic due to constraints such as soil type, terrain, and fragmented holdings, Mr McDonnell has questioned "what impact assessment [both social and economic] has been conducted on any further reduction in suckler numbers across these communities?".

"Will there be a future for our marts in those areas?" Mr McDonnell added.

He also said that if suckler cows are continued to be labelled "as an issue in relation to climate change" and a reduction is encouraged, "this will clearly undermine the promotion of suckler beef".

"There is, we believe, a massive opportunity to market naturally-reared suckler beef, both from an environmentally sustainable and animal husbandry perspective," he continued.

"To do this, we will need to differentiate it from other beef options, but we are concerned there isn’t an appetite with [industry] to do this."