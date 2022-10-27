Residential Zoned Land Tax 'unfairly penalises farmers'

The Residential Zoned Land Tax "unfairly penalises" those farmers who happen to farm near towns and cities, Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan has said.

Maps outlining lands in scope for the Residential Zoned Land Tax will be available in local authority offices and websites from next Tuesday, November 1.

"I would encourage all farmers with land on the outskirts of cities, towns, and villages to look at these maps, to know where you stand," Mr Cullinan said.

"Don’t be caught unaware because the penalties for non-compliance are severe.

"There’s only two months to lodge an appeal if impacted or dissatisfied, even less when you take in the Christmas period.

"It will take a bit of time to pull together because you’ll need proof of ownership as well as OSI maps to make a submission.”

'Unfair on farm families'

The Residential Zoned Land Tax was introduced as part of the Finance Bill 2021 to activate land for development to increase housing supply.

“IFA has long held the view, and continue to lobby with Government, that farmers should be exempt from the tax because they are private landowners, not builders,” Mr Cullinan continued.

“Farmers have land to farm it and produce food, not hoard it as an investment.

"They cannot be charged for the privilege of farming land that they have done for years, even generations. Given the economic yield relative to potential returns, many will simply be forced to sell some land or exit entirely.

"It’s completely inequitable, unjust, and unfair on farm families."

IFA farm business committee chair Rose Mary McDonagh said that IFA "fully appreciates the difficulties that the shortage of housing is causing".

"However, we strongly oppose the inclusion of farm land under the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

"It’s not fair on these farmers who fall liable for this tax simply because of their location."

Ms McDonagh said that, at a minimum, "commercial demand and farmer consent to have lands zoned in the first instance must be accounted for in any liability to the tax".